Jalen Green Courtesy of FIBA

TORREY PINES, Calif. -- Current No. 1 in 2020 Jalen Green showed again that he isn't going down without a fight as the race for 2020's top player continues to intensify this winter. Is a currently unranked junior in the mix for that No. 1 spot? National Analyst Eric Bossi recaps some high level action from the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic.



NO. 1 JALEN GREEN DELIVERS FLAWLESS PERFORMANCE

This is the third event this winter that I've seen Jalen Green and while I've seen him score more points and seen him make more YouTube-worthy plays, I don't know that I've seen him play better than he did on Friday. When it came time to close the game out, Green did what he does best and scored at will to finish with 31 in a win. But what he did along the way was pretty special. Green played all night at the point and he ran the show with skill and poise. He made teammates better, controlled tempo and never forced anything. He made the right pass, handled pressure and hit deep jumpers to soften things up. When it was winning time, he attacked the rim and kept things simple. Fellow Californian Evan Mobley has been pushing Green hard for that top ranking in 2020, but Green keeps showing that he's a worthy No. 1 and it's not going to be easy to decide who emerges at the top the next time we update our Rivals150.



MAKER LOOKING LIKE A TRUE ELITE IN 2020

I'm not sure there are many big men in the country, regardless of class, that can do what 2020 five-star Makur Maker is doing right now. Because he's been out of the country, getting healthy and for the most part out of the scene for the past few years, Maker isn't a guy anybody has seen a lot of and we've not been able to rank him. He will most definitely be ranked, and highly at that, when we update 2020's rankings. He shoots deep threes off the dribble. He finishes with either hand and a variety of post moves in the lane and he's a legit seven-footer who can run and protect the rim. We need to see him more, but if Maker plays more games where he did the type of things he did in his 28-point effort Friday, then he's going to be in the conversation for players who belong at the top of the junior class. UCLA, USC and Oregon have offered and Auburn has jumped in early. Look for his recruiting to get really busy over the next few weeks.



MARCUS BAGLEY ISN'T LIVING OFF HIS BIG BROTHER'S NAME

There are benefits to being the younger brother of a player like former five-star and current Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III. People know who you are and they are eager to see you. On the other side, you get held to a standard of your older brother and it's sometimes hard to get out of that shadow. Junior wing Marcus Bagley acknowledges that, but either way, his game is standing on its own. At 6-foot-7 with strength, athleticism and a pretty jump shot, Bagley is quickly brushing off the dust from not playing as a sophomore. He can take contact, he plays with confidence and he looks to be on his way to a high-major future and he's certainly capable of moving into the national rankings in the near future.

He said that he's looking to set up a visit with Cal next and Long Beach State offered a scholarship



MORE FRIDAY NOTES FROM TORREY PINES