Five-star Makur Maker belongs with 2020's elite prospects
TORREY PINES, Calif. -- Five-star big man Makur Maker is making up for lost time as he's quickly established himself among 2020's elite prospects.
After a move to Canada and some time off to focus on his health and skill the seven-footer has landed at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran for his junior season and his play at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic was eye-catching, to say the least.
Deep jumpers, skilled post moves, attacks off the dribble and much more, Maker showed the type of skill that is going to put him the discussion for at least the national top five when the Rivals150 gets updated. And he's just getting his feet underneath him.
"I'm just getting used to (high school basketball) again," Maker told Rivals.com. "I was just getting back in the summer and I'm just progressing every game that I play trying to get better.
"I can push the ball in transition. If I have a big on me or a little switch I can take the ball inside and score. I'm very confident in my jumper. I work on it every day so when I step on the court I know it's going in. I'm working on my post defense and getting a lot stronger."
According to Maker's guardian Ed Smith, Oregon, UCLA and USC are the first schools to reach out with offers and Auburn has been in touch so far, but many more will be jumping in soon enough.
IN HIS OWN WORDS....
Because of his Socal location, Maker has already been on the campuses of UCLA and USC, he discussed the feel of each campus and his general approach to the recruiting process.
UCLA: "The people over there are very nice. From coach Alford up and down the line, it's all of them."
USC: "USC, I really like the environment around the program. They are still trying to recruit me very hard but we will see how it goes."
Approach to the recruiting process: "It's just going to be about whatever team fits the best. Do they play my style of play? How willing are they to take me in and really work with me."
RIVALS' REACTION...
The emergence of Maker in 2020 is one of the biggest stories of the winter thus far. Unless what he's shown over the last few weeks is a complete mirage -- though he will need to show a little more more consistency -- Maker looks like a legitimate big timer because of his rare mix of size, skill and ability to get from one end of the floor to another.
There's certainly no doubt in Maker's mind where he fits in the national landscape.
"I feel like I'm the No. 1 player in the country right now," said Maker. "I just have to show it and prove it every time that I'm on the floor."