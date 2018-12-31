Ziaire Williams Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA – Five-star junior wing Ziaire Williams is one of many West Coast headliners who take home Bossi Awards from National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi's annual trip to Southern California's holiday tournaments.

MR. CLEAN

A big wing with skill and the ability to shoot from deep, Williams' game at The Classic at Damien was as smooth as Mr. Clean's bald head. I like that world clean, though, because it's the best description of Williams game. There's not a lot of fluff, wasted dribble or woofing about what he's doing. Williams just goes out there and creates shots off the dribble, slithers to the rim and puts up big numbers. What he's doing right now reminds me a lot of the step that current Duke freshman Cameron Reddish was taking as a junior in high school. Their games have similarities as well. North Carolina has offered while Arizona, UCLA, USC, Stanford and others have made him a West Coast priority in 2020.



BROTHERLY LOVE

No surprise here, but brothers Isaiah Mobley and Evan Mobley communicate well and always seem to know what the other is doing. At a very high level. Older Isaiah gets to handle the ball a lot, is an excellent passer and just plays a game full of skill as a four-man that can initiate offense. He's got a knack for being in the right place. A junior, Evan is rim running, high flying and rapidly improving as a scorer, a big man who is making his case for 2020's top spot. All that anybody is waiting on here is Evan making a commitment to USC so the show can continue in college.



MONEY MAKER

The grassroots basketball world has become used to watching members of the Maker family hit the floor. But, 7-footer Makur Maker is a much different big man than either of his talented cousins, former five-star Thon Maker and four-star Matur Maker. Makur is much stronger than either Thon or Matur at the same age and he might very well be more skilled than Thon -- who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks -- was at the same stage too. His size, shooting, low post feel for scoring and potential as a rim protector could end up earning him a lot of money. Perhaps sooner than later. Oregon, UCLA and USC have offered but look for the recruiting floodgates to open soon.



SMOOTH OPERATOR

I've gotten to see a pretty good amount of Jalen Green so far this winter, but his play at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic was as smooth and complete as I've ever seen from him. Running the point he looked totally in control of the ball, the offense and the game. He got to the rim when he wanted, took smart shots from deep and made them at a high rate, and simply showed a complete game without any wasted dribbling or poor decisions. Memphis seems to keep coming up a lot when there is speculation about potential leaders.



YOUNG GUNNER

Of any of the West Coast guards from the class of 2021 that I saw during December, Christofilis stood out for his willingness to let jumpers fly and the confidence. A four-star sophomore, Christofilis has one of those shots that looks like it is going in each time. He can put it on the floor, he's a good athlete and I'll be honest, I couldn't help but be reminded a little of watching J.J. Redick for the first time back when he was a junior in high school. Washington and Grand Canyon are his first two offers.

A note on Christofilis, his five-star sophomore teammate Paolo Banchero looked to be on his way to landing a best passer award. Talk about a four-man who can move the ball.



PRESSURE POINT

Shadow Mountain plays a high octane style and Arizona State-bound Jaelen House eats up playing in that style.

House is a hair-on-fire competitor who applies pressure as a driver and an on-the-ball defender. His fast and fearless style should be tough to sustain, but he doesn't ever seem to be tired. He and current Sun Devil Remy Martin are going to make for an entertaining tandem when they get paired because of their emotional playing style.



MR. POPULAR

Watching Boogie Ellis, it was pretty obvious that his decision to leave his hometown of San Diego to go all the way across the country to Duke hasn't hurt his popularity with the home crowd.

I haven't seen a local crowd root for any player like the crowd at Torrey Pines was rooting for Ellis. He didn't disappoint any of those fans either as he put up big numbers thanks to deep jumpers, a tight pull-up game and improved strength/ability to finish through contact.



LATE BLOOMER

Joshua Morgan hasn't come out of nowhere as a senior. He did sign with Long Beach State after flashing potential earlier in his career. But, the thin and athletic center has really come on over the past few months. Given that he won't turn 18 until next October, it's hard not to like his potential. He's got some young Hassan Whiteside in his game in the way he plays above the rim, shows tremendous quickness from one side of the rim to another and allows his guards to gamble defensively because of the way he defends the goal. LBSU landed a heck of a pair of big men in Morgan and skilled power forward Romelle Mansel.



SUPER GLUE

Because he's still in high school, Jaylen Clark gets to handle the ball a lot and do some things as a decision maker he likely won't be asked to do in college. But, what I do see him being asked to do is be a tremendous glue player who leads by words and action, and is capable of doing a little bit of everything. Clark is a genuine team player and the type of guy who is needed to keep a winning team together.



MAKING HIS OWN NAME