“I knew that coming into the spring I had to show them who I was,” Sanders said. “I just had to get to work and produce.”

BRADENTON, Fla. – For Josiah Sanders it was simple; if he was going to have a plethora of college options the onus was on him and him alone.

To that end, after the first Under Armour session, Sanders came away averaging 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists a game for the Mountain Stars. That was almost identical to the 25.6 points, 7.5 assists and seven rebounds a game at Colorado Prep on the Grind Session.

That production has earned him recent offers and interest from Wisconsin, Minnesota, SMU, Tennessee, Northwestern, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Creighton, Virginia, Syracuse, Georgetown and Xavier. Colorado and Arizona State are also in the mix.

“It feels good; it’s more about reassurance that I’m doing the right things,” Sanders said. “I see where the work got me, so more work can take me even further.”

Sanders didn't halt any progress at the Under Armour Future 60 this past weekend, using his special blend of athleticism, speed and three-level scoring to impact the game on both ends of the floor.

At 6-foot-5, opposing guards have a hard time contending with his size and he’s been adept at exposing mismatches for himself and his teammates in games and drills.

“I like settings like these because it pushes you against some of the best talent,” Sanders said. “It lets me use my creativity and learn from other strong players that I’m not as used to. That’s the best way to learn for me, so I’m soaking it all up.”

Come October, Sanders plans to use the sponge approach when he kicks off his official visit tour.

“I think around August, I’ll look to cut my list down after I see what comes from July,” Sanders said. “I haven’t taken any officials, so that’s something that I’m really looking forward to. It’s great to be in this position, but I know that it all came from how hard I work. That really makes me want to go harder.”