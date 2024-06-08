“I just love their energy and how they compete,” said Pendergrass, a rising junior. “I would say that both of those would be dream offers for me.”

Still, as he’s gotten older, the 6-foot-8 forward said he’s also become a big fan of Marquette because of their style of play.

BRADENTON, Fla. – Growing up, Shane Pendergrass said he was a fan of Connecticut , admiring the Huskies’ consistent dominance in the Big East.

If his play at the Under Armour Future 60 is any indication, Pendergrass could be realizing those dreams in the near future.

His versatility and motor have been his greatest asset thus far, outworking opposing players in drills and scrimmages, snagging rebounds and getting put-backs in abundance. Also, Pendergrass’ ability to stretch the floor keeps defenders off balance.

It’s no wonder he’s been one of the top players in the Under Armour Association this spring, averaging 19.6 points and seven rebounds a game for DC Premier and posting 18 points and 7.6 rebounds during the high school season at Mount Zion Prep.

That versatility and production has already piqued the interest of one of his dream schools.

Marquette has expressed interest, shown up at multiple games and is one of the schools he expects to hear from when the contact period begins for the 2026 class on June 15, per NCAA rules.

Pendergrass has also picked up offers and interest from San Diego, St. Bonaventure, Maryland, Old Dominion, George Washington, Illinois and Georgetown.

“It’s pretty exciting; it was definitely big when I saw Shaka Smart at my game,” Pendergrass said. “I can’t wait to hear from the coaches directly next week and see who all reaches out.”

Pendergrass’ rise is even more impressive when you consider that he’s only been playing for 3.5 years after starting out on the gridiron.

“During quarantine I grew five inches, and I started taking basketball more serious,” Pendergrass said. “I was a running back in football, but I played the line too. Just to see how much my game has grown in that time, makes me want to work harder. That’s why I love stuff like this. I always want to compete against the best and I feel like I have a lot more game to develop.”

Some schools want to start that development early, making it known that they want him to come a year early, a decision that Pendergrass said he’ll make next year.

“It just depends on whether me, my coaches and my parents think I’m ready,” Pendergrass said. “San Diego is a school that is looking at me for 2025 and they’re coming at me the hardest right now. I’m going to see who all reaches out on June 15 and what they’re all saying and go from there. I’m not in any rush for anything.”