The theme for day one was versatility as prospects displayed their ability to excel at and defend multiple positions on the floor.

BRADENTON, Fla. – Not far from where Mickey Mouse hunkers down at the Magic Kingdom, 60 of the top underclassmen in the country were making magic of their own on the hardwood, competing in the Under Armour Next Future 60 at IMG Academy.

Ian Miletic, 2025, SF

The 6-foot-6 swingman used his length and angles to maneuver into the lane and kept the defense off balance with his ability to knock down shots from the perimeter efficiently. Miletic brought energy on the defensive end and guarded multiple positions effectively all evening.

Babatunde Durodola, 2025, F

The 6-foot-8 wing was a sponge, following behind former NBA forward Jason Maxiell and picking up pointers that he implemented throughout the evening. It’s easy to understand the draw college coaches have to Durodola – his motor is relentless, and his physical style made him efficient and productive on both ends of the floor. No one outworked him all night.

Chris Washington Jr., 2026, SF

Washington has all the tools that could catapult him up the rankings in no time, with guard-like ability at 6-foot-8. He just has a natural ability to get into the lane and blow-by quickness, which kept defenders on his hip all night. Washington admitted that he didn’t take basketball as seriously early on, but his mentality has shifted, and his more business-like approach has him looking like a prime candidate to ascend in the rankings.

JRob Croy, 2026, SG

At 6-foot-4, Croy’s size made him a tough matchup for smaller guards because of his sniper-like ability from deep. Croy was efficient all night and showed a mixed bag offensively, knifing into the lane when defenders pressed up. He played with great energy and really competed on the defensive end, playing passing lanes well and charting multiple deflections and steals.

Josiah Sanders, 2025, PG

The 6-foot-4 point guard brought his shifty brand of basketball to the Future 60 and was nearly impossible to keep out of the lane. His size and strength alone gave him the advantage in most cases, but his quickness and ability to finish as a southpaw only made matters more difficult for defenders all night. Sanders showcased the ability to step out and knock down shots in the scrimmage and masterfully controlled the pace.

Javon Bardwell, 2027, SF

Bardwell was one of the youngest players at the camp, but showed an assertiveness on both ends of the floor that translated into production. His ability to stretch the defense, create his own shot and get into the lane kept pressure on the defense all night. He had great anticipatory instincts as a defender and made the right passes in the flow of the offense. Strong upside for the rising sophomore.