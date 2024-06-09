BRADENTON, Fla. – Two-a-days tend to drain even the most mentally tough players, but on Saturday at the Under Armour Next Future 60, players seemed even more energized in the second session. From consistent strong play to emerging stars, here are a handful of the players who turned heads.

Advertisement

Anderson showed great poise and feel and never sped his game up when the defense pressed up, which led to him making the right plays down the stretch and, ultimately, helping his team get wins. Anderson’s ability to knock down shots and get into the lane kept defenders off balance all afternoon as he picked his spots in both transition and the halfcourt set.

*****

Croy picked up where he left off on Friday, efficiently knocking down shots and making plays for himself and his teammates. He showed capabilities as a point guard, running the offense and igniting fast breaks. In the final game of the day, Croy was easily the best player on the floor, scoring in every way imaginable and draining contested NBA threes in abundance.

*****

Fenderson imposed his will using his 6-foot-4 frame and brute strength to knife into the lane and finish with and through contact consistently. He also showed the propensity to knock down the perimeter jump shot and made plays on both ends of the floor with his energy.



*****

Iweze was a consistent big and physical presence all day, patrolling the paint for put backs and swallowing rebounds in abundance. His energy was infectious throughout the sessions as he helped his team go 5-0 in the morning session.



*****

Johnson was lightning fast and quick with a shifty handle which devastated opposing guards all afternoon. You’d never believe that Johnson was one of the youngest players in attendance because of his feel and passing ability. Johnson’s IQ helped his team win games, from passing to open areas to controlling tempo to picking his spots, Johnson was, arguably, the top point guard in the afternoon session.



*****