BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Intensity was at an all-time high in the Chipotle Nationals semifinals on Friday as teams left it all on the floor trying to advance to championship Saturday. From all-everything swingmen to marksmen turned creators, that passion made for elite performances across the board in Indy. Here are a handful of the names that rung out on day two. MORE CHIPOTLE NATIONALS: Abraham on UConn | Jordan Smith enjoying recruiting process | Day 1 top performers

Isaiah Abraham, Paul VI

The Connecticut signee was relentless all over the floor for the Panthers, scoring in a variety of different ways and defending multiple positions. His energy overwhelmed the opposition and made him nearly impossible to defend. His ability to play and guard multiple positions will get him on the court early in Storrs. Abraham finished with 15 points in the win for the Panthers.

Jordan Smith, Paul VI

Smith’s brute frame and lightning-quick first step gave him a big advantage over the Link Academy guards on Friday, but that coupled with his intense motor made him a headache on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-4 sophomore has proven to be one of the top guards at Chipotle Nationals, an event filled with five-star guards and upper echelon four-star guards. Smith finished with nine points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the win.

Darren Harris, Paul VI

After Thursday's 36-point game, the Link Academy guards were running Harris off the 3-point line, yet they couldn't limit his effectiveness. The 6-foot-5 Duke signee found his shot, created offense for his teammates and even played the role of decoy on occasion. Harris led all scorers with 20 points in the win for Paul VI.

Cooper Flagg, Montverde

The country's No. 1 overall prospect brought his trademark brand of energy, impacting the game in a multifaceted way. On one play, Flagg was draining a jump shot, the next he's going to get a shot off the middle of the square, the next he's diving out of bounds to save a loose ball then throwing a perfect baseball pass in transition, etc. Jon Scheyer can't get Flagg to Durham quick enough. The 6-foot-9 wing finished with 28 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win for Montverde.

Liam McNeleey, Montverde

McNeeley may be in limbo about where he’ll play next season after decommitting from Indiana a couple weeks back, but his game certainly hasn’t been affected in any way. McNeeley’s ability to create off the dribble opens up the world offensively for him as his driving game continues to catch up to his ability as a marksman. McNeeley finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win.

Cameron Boozer, Columbus

Boozer continues to show and prove why he’s going to be gunning for the top spot in 2025 with his consistent dominance across the board. At 6-foot-10, Boozer was dominant against a frontline that included Derik Queen, Flagg and Asa Newell, scoring 29 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the loss to Montverde. Still, Boozer’s final high school game was the perfect transition into his final spring and summer circuit seasons.

