“I just got an offer from Houston a couple of weeks ago,” said Smith, who checks in at No. 14 overall in the Rivals150 for 2026 . “ Syracuse is involved a lot right now, too. Duke has reached out recently too, so things are going good.”

Still, the 6-foot-3 shooting guard managed to sift through the passion to remember his latest offer.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Jordan Smith is so intently focused on the task at hand that the questions surrounding his recruitment seem to catch him off guard.

On Thursday, Smith backed up why that elite-level list of programs are giving spirited chase so early, scoring 15 points and grabbing five rebounds to help Paul VI pull out a 101-89 win over IMG Academy at Chipotle Nationals.

Smith was the initiator in the first half, bringing the energy and physicality on both ends of the floor to ignite his team. He scored in a variety of different ways but was at his best going downhill and scoring with and through contact.

Even more impressive that he went head-to-head at times with Darius Acuff, the top point guard in the 2025 class.

“I love competition because I just think it brings out the best in you,” Smith said. “I just focus on the things that I work on and doing whatever it takes to get the win.”

He’s a lot more laid back when it comes to his recruitment and said he hasn’t even seriously considered a timeline at this point.

“I’m not in any hurry with anything,” Smith said. “Right now, my plan is to keep my options open until after Peach Jam going into my senior year. I want to enjoy the whole process. I’m going to take a visit to Syracuse soon and maybe some others. I have a long way to go with everything.”