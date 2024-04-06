UConn signee Isaiah Abraham previews Huskies' chances
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – When No. 1 Connecticut takes on No. 4 Alabama on Saturday night, they’ll enjoy the luxury of being an 11.5-point favorite, and, yes, they boast a potent offense to go along with a stellar defense. But Huskies 2024 signee Isaiah Abraham also derives his confidence in his future school because of one intangible element.
“Coach (Dan Hurley) has the superstition of wearing the same underwear, too,” Abraham said with a laugh. “I mean, hey, it worked so that stuff can only help us. But with or without that I picked us to win it all.”
Don’t be so quick to write Abraham’s pick off as fandom or allegiance; the four-star forward broke down sensible reasons why he picked the Huskies to win his bracket.
“They’re way more connected as a program and they love each other,” Abraham said. “I know all of the programs are close, but UConn takes it to another level. We’re really like a family in every way.”
If Abraham is right, Connecticut would become the first team since Florida in 2006-2007 to win back-to-back national titles.
“I think that we’ll get it done because as great as we are defensively, I still feel like people sleep on us on that end,” Abraham said. “If you really look at how they’ve played all season we’re the best defensive team in the country.”
Abraham’s got a point, as it stands the Huskies hold opponents to 63.3 points per game, which ranks top 10 nationally.
On Saturday, Abraham will play for his own national title when he leads Paul VI against Montverde Academy for the Chipotle Nationals title, the high school version of the NCAA tournament.
“It would mean a lot for both of us to win national titles,” Abraham said. “I’m definitely going to do everything I can to get it done. With UConn they have the best offense and the best defense, so I’m not just picking because that’s my team; they’re the best team and they’re going to win because of that.”
*****
2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team
2026 Rankings: Top 100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter
*****