HOUSTON – Sunday morning’s McDonald’s All-American Game practice allowed the top high school prospects in the 2024 class to work out in front of NBA scouts, and many of the league’s future stars rose to the occasion. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy was on hand and now shares his takeaways on the players that popped off the page on Easter Sunday in Space City.

Advertisement

COOPER FLAGG IS READY TO TAKE ON THE ACC

Cooper Flagg (Rivals.com)

Cooper Flagg arrived in Houston knowing he’s the top prospect at the event and his disposition and confidence on the floor reflected just that. The five-star Duke signee was one of the most vocal and assertive players on the floor during practice and shined particularly brightly as a passer on Sunday. Flagg is as used to the spotlight as any high school prospect in recent memory and it was obvious that this week was simply business as usual for the Maine-born mega prospect, who routinely set his teammates up for success with his advanced court vision while knocking down a few open jumpers from the top of the arc as well. Flagg’s versatility has always been his greatest strength and it was on full display during Sunday’s workout.

*****

DONNIE FREEMAN IS PEAKING AT THE RIGHT TIME

Donnie Freeman (Rivals.com)

Donnie Freeman has been a bit hot-and-cold during his high school career, but the Syracuse signee has taken his game up a level and discovered some newfound consistency at the same time. Freeman has been one of the top performers at the last two or three national events on which he’s found himself, as his improved jumper from range has added a dimension to his game, which still features an impressive rebound prowess and ability to finish above and around the rim. Syracuse fans should be ecstatic about Freeman’s trajectory, as his development seems to be hitting a spurt at the most opportune time. He feels like a smart bet to be a player that steals the show when the McDonald's game tips on Tuesday.

*****

RUTGERS’ DYLAN HARPER IS HYPER ENGAGED

It can be tempting for five-star prospects that have already signed letters of intent to treat McDonald's week as more of a reward than a proving ground, but Dylan Harper has not succumbed to such an urge. The Rutgers-bound guard was not only one of the steadiest performers of the morning practice but he was also coaching his teammates and urging them to bring defensive intensity when Harper sensed it dip. At one point, he chastises future Rutgers teammate Airious Bailey failing to fully engage on the defensive end after Bailey leaked out into transition a bit early. Harper was vocal and energized for the entirety of the Easter morning workout and also managed a few impressive finishes at the bucket.

*****

NORTH CAROLINA SIGNEE DRAKE POWELL IS AN ELITE DEFENDER

The North Carolina-bound Drake Powell had a solid day on Sunday and made some nice offensive plays, including a couple pull-up jumpers from the midrange that showcased suddenness and shot-creation. It’s his work on the defensive end, however, that seems most promising and the reason why he’s likely to play important minutes for the Tar Heels next season. The 6-foot-6 Powell is not only capable of defending anyone on the floor, he’s also as energized and disciplined as anyone in this class. His wingspan helps him avoid fouling when sucked out onto the perimeter, but he also has the ability to contest shots at the rim. Powell is undoubtedly one of the five best defenders in the 2024 class and a case could easily be made for him as the best.

*****

V.J. EDGECOMBE’S CLIMB CULMINATES IN HOUSTON

Five-star wing V.J. Edgecombe’s rise over the last year has been meteoric, as he’s gone from hyper-elite athlete with a raw skill set to a more polished version of the same beast and has a top-five ranking to show for it. The last few months have seen the Bahamas-born five-star charge into the top five on the back of his developing jumper and ability to impact games in a long list of ways even on the days when he’s not shooting the lights out. On Sunday, Edgecombe reminded everyone of his trademark ability to play above the rim but also shined as a shot-creator bullying defenders on the elbow and he drove to the basket and finished through contact. Edgecombe, who is signed with Baylor, is the type of two-way prospect that seems destined to shine under Scott Drew.

FLORY BIDUNGA IS AS ATHLETIC AND FLUID AS CENTERS COME