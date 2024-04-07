BROWNSBURG, Ind. – The Indianapolis area served as the primer for Saturday’s Final Four kickoff when Montverde Academy completed its dream season, finishing 33-0 and claiming the Chipotle Nationals title. Still, the Eagles weren’t the only players worthy of hardware after three days of elite level hoops. Here are the prospects who took home hardware over the weekend.

MVP: Cooper Flagg

Go figure, the top prospect in the class was the most consistent and most dominant over the three-day stretch in Indy. Flagg turned his game up a notch every game at Chipotle Nationals, impacting the game on both ends of the floor with his fiery energy and elite skill set. He posted 16 points, eight rebounds and six blocks to lead the Eagles to the national title after dropping 28 points, six rebounds and three assists in the semifinal win. Flagg will be the early favorite for ACC Player of the Year.

TOP PLAYMAKER: Ben Hammond

Hammond was the catalyst on both ends of the floor for Paul VI over the last three days, switching the tempo to keep the defense off balance then locking up and playing the passing lanes on the defensive end of the floor. Even in the national title loss, Hammond, a Rhode Island signee, managed a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio against the defensive juggernaut that is Montverde Academy.

TOP SNIPER: Darren Harris

Harris’ uncanny ability to drain deep threes under heavy duress is something you have to see to believe. Even when being blanketed defensively, Harris was able to knock down shots from NBA range consistently over the last three days. Harris, a Duke signee, finished with 72 points over three games in Indy. His shot making ability will get him on the floor early in Durham.

TOP BIG MAN: Derik Queen

Queen’s ability to shift from physically imposing force to finesse player capable of maneuvering around for easy scores made him impossible to guard over the last three days and, really, all season. The 6-foot-10 Maryland commit posted 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in the title win, out-dueling Duke signee Patrick Ngongba, who was just coming back off of injury.

STOP SLEEPING: Curtis Givens