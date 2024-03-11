Advertisement

A hyper-intriguing big man out of New York City, Sacko is a double-double machine with a frame and instincts of a much older and more mature prospect. He’s come on as a rim protector and also shows signs of semi-reliable long-range shooting, which allows him to space the floor and create matchup problems. We’ve only seen the 6-foot-8 combo forward on streams thus far, but he has a skill set that suggests the top-100 is not out of range as he develops and the sample size on him grows. Seeing Sacko live will be a high priority for scouts and coaches this summer, as he feels like the type of prospect that could bust aggressively into the rankings in the next update because of his massive long-term potential.

*****

A well-rounded guard out of Arkansas, Lanier has been stuffing box scores all season and has already eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his high school career. The long, skilled wing is a versatile weapon that has the length and agility to guard multiple positions and can even play the point in a pinch. He profiles as a possible top-100 prospect and could bust through the door to that range this summer, when he takes the floor against high-level competition. Currently a sophomore at Arkansas’ Maumelle High School, Lanier could be in for a breakout summer with MoKan Elite in the EYBL, as he’ll have the platform to expose the nation to his well-rounded game.

*****

A 6-foot-10 big man out of Kansas, whom we have yet to see live, Taylor’s reputation precedes him, as Midwest people in the know are buzzing about the center’s long-term potential. Taylor, who plays alongside Lanier for MoKan Elite, will be part of a well-watched squad in the EYBL this summer and should see his national stock rise after doing so. On tape, Taylor shows the kind of athleticism, fluidity and instincts that make him an intriguing long-term prospect, even if the track record of production isn’t there just yet. Taylor could take massive steps from both a development and rankings standpoint in the year ahead.

*****

A Mississippi product that already holds an Ole Miss offer, Tyson is a 6-foot-7 wing that started making noise in the Southeast last summer and is poised to take another step toward becoming a national prospect this summer. The long, versatile wing will play the grassroots circuit with Team Thad and could jump into the top-100 with a big summer. Tyson plays his high school ball at Oxford High, just five miles away from Ole Miss’ campus, and is a priority target for Chris Beard and his program already. Tyson has a nice pull-up jumper and a solid handle to go along with his length and fluidity. He should see his offer list expand quickly in the year ahead.

*****