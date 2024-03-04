It's a Rivals Rankings Week in hoops, as the 2025 and 2026 Rivals150 will be updated. But we tipped off the week with the Top 10 Countdown for the 2025 class. Recruiting director Rob Cassidy offers his thoughts on each player that landed inside our Top 10 for 2025. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE Sunday: Previewing the 2025 and 2026 updates Monday: Top 10 countdown for 2025 Tuesday: New Rivals150 for 2025 | Top storylines in 2025 rankings Wednesday: Top 10 countdown for 2026 Thursday: New Rivals150 for 2026 | Top storylines in 2026 rankings Friday: Rankings Roundtable *****

Advertisement

Cassidy's Take: The undisputed top player in the class of 2025 retains the top spot in this update, and the picture of the five-star wing’s recruitment is starting to clear a bit. Kentucky, Kansas, USC, Auburn and North Carolina feel like real players in the A.J. Dybantsa Sweepstakes as things stand. The 6-foot-9 wing is a true three-level scorer that can handle it and create his own shot as well as in the catch-and-shoot game. His potential versatility on the defensive end is also off the charts. *****

Cassidy's Take: One of the most physical prospects in the country regardless of class, Cameron Boozer routinely creates matchup nightmares. His combination of athleticism, skill and strength is exceedingly rare in the high school ranks. There aren’t many more consistent producers in the country, as the 6-foot-9. 235-pound forward is a double-double machine. Boozer is an elite rebounder that comes equipped with a soft touch around the basket and from long-range. Duke and Miami feel like the major players in the five-star’s recruitment. *****

Cassidy's Take: Darryn Peterson remains in the No. 3 slot and isn’t as far away from breaking into the top two as he once was. The 6-foot-5 guard is the most promising backcourt prospect in the class from a long-term potential perspective. He’s more than just length and potential, however, as the five-star is a proven playmaker and scorer that is among the most productive prospects in the class. North Carolina, Baylor, Indiana, Arkansas and Kansas are among the teams in the thick of Peterson’s recruitment. *****

Cassidy's Take: A prolific shot-blocker with a knack for scoring efficiency, Caleb Wilson has the long, rangy and fluid frame of a modern day professional forward capable of impacting games in nearly every imaginable way. His frame has filled out a bit in the last six months or so, but he still has plenty of room to add more muscle. Wilson is working to become a more reliable long-range shooter. Once that happens, he could make a play for a spot in the top three due to his frame, switchability and the sheer rareness of his skill set. Schools to watch for Wilson include North Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Duke and Tennessee, among others. *****

Cassidy's Take: Big, physical Koa Peat embraces contact and absorbs it as well as anyone in the class. And while his physicality is his calling card at this juncture, his ability to play on the perimeter at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds is what sets the Arizona-based five-star apart. Peat is a matchup problem that can create for himself and for others while handling the ball incredibly well for his size. North Carolina, Texas, Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, Duke and Baylor are among the teams involved with Peat. *****

Cassidy's Take: Bryson Tiller is a hyper-skilled forward whose ability to score the ball extends out to the three-point line. The Overtime Elite star has been coached incredibly well and makes wise decisions with the ball in his hands most of the time. Tiller will come into his own as he becomes a better ball handler and attacks the rim more routinely, as he possesses above-average athleticism and soft touch. Providence, Kansas, Auburn and Indiana are among the programs in play for Tiller. *****

Cassidy's Take: The Pennsylvania-based Meleek Thomas has already been busy on the visit front and is planning more travel. Thomas recently took an official visit to Kentucky and is also considering Auburn, Pitt, Kansas State, UConn, Kansas and Tennessee. The 6-foor-4 Thomas is capable of playing either guard spot and boasts a reliable pull-up game in addition to advanced court vision. He’s become a better passer over the past year and is solidly a top-10 prospect in this class. *****

Cassidy's Take: Jalen Haralson is developing into a point forward type, as his 6-foot-6 frame and high-level athleticism lends itself to versatility. He missed a bit of time with an ankle injury late last year but that seems to be behind him now. His offensive game extends out to the perimeter but he’s also shown the ability to take defenders off the bounce and finish over them at the rim. The Indiana-based Haralson is exploring colleges such as Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State, Auburn, Duke and Notre Dame. *****

Cassidy's Take: One of the most pure and prolific scorers in high school basketball, Darius Acuff Jr. routinely posts gaudy point totals. He’s a proven three-level scorer that has done some work to refine his shot selection, though there's still some work to do on that front. Acuff is also a gifted ball-handler and engaged defender that plays the game with an obvious and vocal spirit. The Detroit-based Acuff will seriously consider Michigan regardless of who the coach is next season and also seems intrigued by Kentucky, UConn and others. MORE ACUFF: Five-star PG chats with Rivals' Jason Jordan *****