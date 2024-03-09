Kentucky landed its sixth commitment of the 2024 cycle, when Wildcat legacy prospect Karter Knox announced his intention to sign with UK. Knox, whose older brother, Kevin Knox, played for John Calipari back in 2018 before becoming a first-round pick, chose Kentucky over finalists Louisville and USF.

Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy breaks down what the Wildcats are getting in Knox as well as what the news means for the big picture.





WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING

At 6-foot-5, Knox lacks truly elite positional size on paper, but his wingspan and high-level athleticism allow him to play longer than he is on both ends of the floor. Offensively, the Overtime Elite standout can create his own shot and has proven efficient when it comes to attacking the basket off the bounce, finishing through contact at the rack and even pouring in shots from the mid-range. He’s capable of knocking down a 3-pointer if given an open look, but he doesn't hunt shots from beyond the arc, as he’s merely an above average long-range shooter. Knox’s wingspan and instincts have allowed him to progress as both a rebounder and defender over the last year, and the strides he’s made in both areas are obvious. Knox’s versatility is his greatest strength, as he’s not going to blow scouts away in any one area. Instead, the fact that it’s difficult to find any glaring holes in his game is what makes him a winning player and promising long-term prospect.