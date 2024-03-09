Kentucky lands five-star legacy prospect Karter Knox
Kentucky landed its sixth commitment of the 2024 cycle, when Wildcat legacy prospect Karter Knox announced his intention to sign with UK. Knox, whose older brother, Kevin Knox, played for John Calipari back in 2018 before becoming a first-round pick, chose Kentucky over finalists Louisville and USF.
Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy breaks down what the Wildcats are getting in Knox as well as what the news means for the big picture.
WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING
At 6-foot-5, Knox lacks truly elite positional size on paper, but his wingspan and high-level athleticism allow him to play longer than he is on both ends of the floor. Offensively, the Overtime Elite standout can create his own shot and has proven efficient when it comes to attacking the basket off the bounce, finishing through contact at the rack and even pouring in shots from the mid-range. He’s capable of knocking down a 3-pointer if given an open look, but he doesn't hunt shots from beyond the arc, as he’s merely an above average long-range shooter. Knox’s wingspan and instincts have allowed him to progress as both a rebounder and defender over the last year, and the strides he’s made in both areas are obvious. Knox’s versatility is his greatest strength, as he’s not going to blow scouts away in any one area. Instead, the fact that it’s difficult to find any glaring holes in his game is what makes him a winning player and promising long-term prospect.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WILDCATS
The Wildcats needed some good news after losing out to Duke in the race to land international big man Khaman Maluach earlier this week, and they got it when Knox announced his intention to matriculate in Lexington. Still, the five-star wing is not a one-and-done lock. Instead, he provides John Calipari with a player that isn’t maxed out and could take massive strides as a freshman and before becoming hyper effective as a sophomore. The level of familiarity Calipari has with Knox and his family should play in his favor when it comes to getting the most out of the high-upside wing. Knox is the sixth member of a star-studded class that now includes three five-star prospects and pairs with talented distributor Boogie Fland, volume scorer Travis Perry and bruising big men Somto Cyril and Jayden Quaintance, both of whom are capable of controlling the paint on both ends of the floor.
IN HIS WORDS
“I’ve been [to Kentucky] so many times that I’m obviously comfortable there. I’ve been going there since I was 12 or something. It feels like my family.” – Knox to Rivals last fall.