Rivals Roundtable: Breaking down the 2025 and 2026 rankings
Rivals Rankings Week has reached its conclusion, and we put a bow on the refresh with a roundtable discussion of the moves that took place.
Today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy is joined by rankings contributor Houston Wilson of CavsCorner.com and PantherLair.com to field a trio of questions about the release.
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE
Sunday: Previewing the 2025 and 2026 updates
Monday: Top 10 countdown for 2025
Tuesday: New Rivals150 for 2025 | Top storylines in 2025 rankings
Wednesday: Top 10 countdown for 2026
Thursday: New ranking for 2026 | Top storylines in 2026 rankings
Friday: Rankings Roundtable
*****
1. WHICH PROSPECT RAISED HIS STOCK IN YOUR EYES MOST THIS HIGH SCHOOL SEASON?
Cassidy: I was really impressed by what I saw from Prolific Prep standout Winters Grady this year. There are more celebrated prospects on his loaded high school team, but the strides the versatile wing has taken in multiple areas this year were obvious.
Grady popped in an early-season matchup with super team Montverde Academy, where he helped keep his team in the game with his jumper and ability to finish at the rim. Grady has shown an improved ability to hunt his own shot and convert from beyond the arc with regularity.
The 6-foot-7 wing comes with a notable level of defensive versatility and a motor that serves him well on that end of the floor. He’s not a perfect prospect, obviously, but he earned his 50-spot jump and seems poised to make a lot of noise this summer.
Wilson: Heading into the high school season, anticipation buzzed in the Northeast regarding London Jemison and the potential for his breakout junior season at St. Thomas More. The murmurs weren't unfounded, as Jemison soared an impressive 49 spots in the 2025 Rivals150. His game reflects his ascent, marked by excellent playmaking and the ability to capitalize on transition opportunities with finesse. Notably, he's evolving into a versatile shot maker, adding depth to his skill set and solidifying his status as a top-60 prospect in the 2025 class.
*****
2. WHICH 2025 OR 2026 PROSPECT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO SEE IN PERSON DURING THE GRASSROOTS SEASON?
Cassidy: Saying I’m intrigued by Elijah Omar is an understatement. Rivals.com's Jacey Zembal, who works over at The Wolfpack Central and is as plugged in as anyone, first put the Trinity International Academy standout on my radar and after watching some tape, the 6-foot-9 sophomore has my full attention. The tools at work in Omar are obvious as his size and fluidity pip off the page. There’s some obvious skill development, too, as Omar is able to step out and showcase some budding perimeter skills from time to time as well. There’s a lot of promise at work in Omar, and I’m excited to see him in person this summer.
Wilson: With Tyler Jackson transferring to Overtime Elite (OTE), my opportunity to witness his growth over the past few months has been limited. However, given his reputation as one of the most prolific scorers in the class of 2025 prior to his move to OTE, my curiosity is piqued. Jackson's ability to light up the scoreboard was already established, and now, I eagerly await the chance to witness how he has further honed his skills and evolved his game during his time with OTE.
*****
3. WHICH NEWCOMER TO THE 2026 RANKINGS DO YOU THINK COULD JUST BE STARTING HIS CLIMB?
Cassidy: Finland-born forward Miikka Muurinen has impressed in spurts at Kansas’ Sunrise Christian Academy this season, but his sky-high upside is obvious every time he takes the floor. The case of Muurinen is a classic one of waiting for potential to turn into consistent production, as indicators suggest that the sophomore could be a special prospect when things start to click.
The 6-foot-10 forward impacts games in the paint but is also able to step out, as Muurinen boasts a confident three-point stroke that seems to be improving as well as a willingness to put the ball on the floor when need be.
Muurinen’s skill set tickles NBA scouts because of how easily he projects as a modern, versatile big. The year ahead will be about eye-popping upside turning to tangible production. Should that start to happen, the top-10 might not be totally out of reach.
Wilson: Joe Philon, a dynamic 6-foot-8 forward, has showcased a lot of potential when on the basketball court. His athleticism and agility make him a force to be reckoned with, particularly in rebounding situations where he consistently demonstrates his activity and tenacity on the boards.
Additionally, Philon is emerging as a reliable rim protector, utilizing his length and timing to disrupt opponents' shots and fortify his team's defense. With his combination of size, athleticism and defensive instincts, Philon is poised to make a significant impact and continue to develop into a formidable presence on the court which could ultimately even help him continue to move up in the rankings by the time the next update is upon us.