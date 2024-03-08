Rivals Rankings Week has reached its conclusion, and we put a bow on the refresh with a roundtable discussion of the moves that took place. Today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy is joined by rankings contributor Houston Wilson of CavsCorner.com and PantherLair.com to field a trio of questions about the release.

1. WHICH PROSPECT RAISED HIS STOCK IN YOUR EYES MOST THIS HIGH SCHOOL SEASON?

Winters Grady

Cassidy: I was really impressed by what I saw from Prolific Prep standout Winters Grady this year. There are more celebrated prospects on his loaded high school team, but the strides the versatile wing has taken in multiple areas this year were obvious. Grady popped in an early-season matchup with super team Montverde Academy, where he helped keep his team in the game with his jumper and ability to finish at the rim. Grady has shown an improved ability to hunt his own shot and convert from beyond the arc with regularity. The 6-foot-7 wing comes with a notable level of defensive versatility and a motor that serves him well on that end of the floor. He’s not a perfect prospect, obviously, but he earned his 50-spot jump and seems poised to make a lot of noise this summer. Wilson: Heading into the high school season, anticipation buzzed in the Northeast regarding London Jemison and the potential for his breakout junior season at St. Thomas More. The murmurs weren't unfounded, as Jemison soared an impressive 49 spots in the 2025 Rivals150. His game reflects his ascent, marked by excellent playmaking and the ability to capitalize on transition opportunities with finesse. Notably, he's evolving into a versatile shot maker, adding depth to his skill set and solidifying his status as a top-60 prospect in the 2025 class.

*****

2. WHICH 2025 OR 2026 PROSPECT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO SEE IN PERSON DURING THE GRASSROOTS SEASON?

Tyler Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: Saying I’m intrigued by Elijah Omar is an understatement. Rivals.com's Jacey Zembal, who works over at The Wolfpack Central and is as plugged in as anyone, first put the Trinity International Academy standout on my radar and after watching some tape, the 6-foot-9 sophomore has my full attention. The tools at work in Omar are obvious as his size and fluidity pip off the page. There’s some obvious skill development, too, as Omar is able to step out and showcase some budding perimeter skills from time to time as well. There’s a lot of promise at work in Omar, and I’m excited to see him in person this summer. Wilson: With Tyler Jackson transferring to Overtime Elite (OTE), my opportunity to witness his growth over the past few months has been limited. However, given his reputation as one of the most prolific scorers in the class of 2025 prior to his move to OTE, my curiosity is piqued. Jackson's ability to light up the scoreboard was already established, and now, I eagerly await the chance to witness how he has further honed his skills and evolved his game during his time with OTE.

*****

3. WHICH NEWCOMER TO THE 2026 RANKINGS DO YOU THINK COULD JUST BE STARTING HIS CLIMB?