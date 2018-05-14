Sharife Cooper Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

A.O.T REBELS ARE A MUST WATCH

ROCKET WATTS IS A TRUE SCORING MACHINE

There are some who would say that Rocket Watts hasn't met a shot he didn't like. I wouldn't argue with them. That being said, Watts is one of the most clever scorers in the class of 2019 and when he gets hot like he did Sunday morning (and most of the weekend) he can put up numbers as fast or faster than anybody in the country. In my opinion, the argument about whether or not he's a point guard is a wasted one. Watts flat out gets buckets and whether or not you put him on the floor as a point or a shooting guard, if you are asking him to do anything other than score first you are playing away from his strength. The guy goes at the head of his defenders, has deep range and though he isn't the tallest guard, he doesn't lack for toughness. After scoring 36 on Saturday night, Watts finished his weekend with 43 and is now averaging 25 points per game. Michigan and Michigan State have been mentioned prominently in his recruitment but Watts is a kid who could sneak out of his home state. Others like Mississippi State, Alabama, Marquette, Maryland, UConn, Florida State, Missouri and Providence are just a few of the programs trying to pry him away from home.



KEION BROOKS ALL AROUND ABILITY STANDS OUT

I wrote a little bit about Keion Brooks on Satuday but wanted to address him again. Rivals.com currently has him ranked a bit lower than many others in the recruiting industry and it feels like I had a knack for catching the 6-foot-8 forward during off performances and because of that I was a little skeptical. After watching yet another high level performance from Brooks in a spring that has been filled with them, I've got no more questions and can admit that I have probably been too tough on him.

Brooks looks like a legitimate five-star prospect at this point and barring something funky happening to change my thinking between now and the next update to the rankings in June, he will be ranked accordingly as we move ahead. What stands out to me most is Brooks overall skill level and his feel for the game. I didn't realize until the last month or so just how well he surveys the floor, passes the ball and makes sound fundamental decisions. He can still fill it up with the jumper, but he's not settled and he's been much better defensively and on the glass as well.

Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Purdue, Kansas and others are involved but the Hoosiers and Wildcats continue to have the most recent buzz with the Spartans right there in the mix.



LAST QUICK HITTERS FROM THE WEEKEND