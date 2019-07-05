In less than a week, the lone travel live period will commence and give us an even greater idea of which program is prioritizing which prospect. In this week’s #EvansSeven, we assess which schools’ 2020 classes have the greater boom-or-bust potential reflected by whether those recruits they’ll be watching next week end up committing.

1. NORTH CAROLINA

Hunter Dickinson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

2. ILLINOIS

DJ Steward (Bob Blanchard / Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame)

3. OKLAHOMA STATE

Cade Cunningham (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)

It all revolves around Cade Cunningham. One must be living under a rock if they hadn’t heard the news by now that Mike Boynton hired the older brother of the second-ranked prospect. Very rarely does a family member’s hiring not lead to the commitment of the respective prospect and very rarely does the second-ranked player in America choose a non-blueblood program. If it works out, it was a tremendous hire because, not only is Cunningham well worth it, but he is the type that others would love to play alongside. The Cowboys are a strong competitor for five-star guard Bryce Thompson and Cunningham’s decision first could be the domino that forces Thompson’s hand. Jaylin Williams, a top-75 center, has been on the Stillwater campus a few times already. Rondel Walker, Mike Miles, and Jon Aku are a few others that they are involved with. If Cunningham comes, Stillwater will be rocking. If not, things could go down the wrong path and in a quick fashion.



4. MICHIGAN STATE

Bryce Thompson (https://rivals.com)

The Spartans did early work in the 2020 class coming in the form of top-50 guard Jalen Terry. However, who comes next and when is the most pressing question. They might have been in the pole position for CamRon Fletcher just weeks ago but then Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina offered which may have changed things. No one really knows which way Bryce Thompson or Mady Sissoko might be leaning and while MSU could win out, coming up short with each is definitely a strong option, too. Regional targets Carlos Johnson and Isaiah Jackson are there for the taking but both could feel as if the frontcourt is already crowded and decide that they would rather have greater minutes allotted as freshmen compared with what might be allotted at MSU. The 2020 class could go in a lot of directions and it has the potential to finish as a top-five group.



5. AUBURN

BJ Boston (Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB)

Bruce Pearl made a quick push with his 2020 class in the form of Justin Powell. It is also his friendship with five-star center Walker Kessler that could transform Auburn into a national title contender a year from now. To land his commitment, the Tigers must defeat Gonzaga, Michigan, and North Carolina. However, his visit to Auburn last month went great and the Tigers are hoping that Powell gives his first assist as a member of the program. Sharife Cooper and BJ Boston, travel teammates, have created great chemistry and could potentially play at the next level together. Greg Brown is high on the Tigers as are Jayden Stone and Jaden Springer, two talented guards that visited the campus together. The chances of the 2020 class becoming a bust is very minimal but say Kessler decides to attend UNC, Cooper and Boston go in separate directions and Tennessee and Baylor, respectively, land Springer and Stone … then what?



6. GONZAGA

Walker Kessler

Mark Few’s program has become a destination for some of the top talent across the world. He has already landed the commitments of four-star juniors Dominick Harris and Julian Strawther. If they were to stop there, it would be a solid two-man group but the Bulldogs are now chasing the big fish. Thanks to the hiring of Roger Powell, who was formerly employed at Vanderbilt, they are in a great spot for Walker Kessler. Powell developed a great relationship with the five-star prospect over the years and thanks to their tremendous track record with big men, the Bulldogs might be the darkhorse for the Georgia native. Another is Jalen Suggs, a five-star guard out of Minnesota. He would be a tremendous addition but he could decide he’d rather play in the Big Ten while Kessler chooses to stay closer to home. It is a good class now; it could also be much better.



7. MIAMI

Deivon Smith (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)