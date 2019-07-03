2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

What’s kentucky chances looking like for Jalen Green? And who might be there first commit in 2020? — Eli (@elihays03) June 30, 2019

Jalen Green (https://rivals.com)

We are still some time off from a Jalen Green commitment and when I mean far off, I mean it will not take place until next spring. Either way, Kentucky is in the pole position for him as John Calipari has taken a great liking to the five-star talent who grew up a giant fan of the program. The Wildcats dispatched an assistant coach to Greece for him specifically this week in watching him at the FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup. However, this is going to be a cat-and-mouse affair between the Wildcats and Memphis over the next several months and while UK may be out in front, don’t count out the Tigers, especially considering all of that they have achieved of late on the recruiting trail. For who might be the first to commit, Kentucky does not seem to be near closing down anyone’s recruitment. Jalen Johnson is a Duke lean, Sharife Cooper is an Auburn lean, and Scottie Barnes, Isaiah Todd and Green are nowhere near committing. Maybe CamRon Fletcher jumps at the scholarship offer Kentucky allotted but the best bet might be BJ Boston, though it will take much more work before the five-star ends things in favor of UK.

Where do you think Bryce Thompson is leaning? — Zach Stearman (@prophetcbb) July 1, 2019

I don’t think Bryce Thompson is leaning one way or another. The five-star guard has absolutely blown up this spring but has been unwilling to show his hand for who he might be favoring. Within the past few weeks, Thompson has been on the campuses at Arkansas, Kansas, and North Carolina. The latter two employ coaches that originally coached Thompson’s father at Tulsa during his own playing days and each sit as quality landing spots for him. However, there are many others involved that have just as good of a chance. The Spartans would definitely be a legitimate landing spot and his father’s relationship with MSU’s recruiting coordinator, Doug Wojcik, definitely works in their favor. Oklahoma has been in the mix for a while now and would love to build around him similar to what it did with Trae Young just a few years back. Out of anyone, though, keep an eye on Oklahoma State. A potential Cade Cunningham-Thompson backcourt would be something else, but it is also one that is not entirely out of grasp. Expect for Thompson to complete his final travel season this month and then focus on his recruitment. A cut list will be made, visits taken and a commitment announced shortly thereafter as he currently leads one of the more intriguing recruitments this summer.

#OhioState only has 1 remaining scholarship for 2020 class right now...Which 2020 player they're recruiting do you see landing that lone spot? — Lorenzo Harris (@Buckeye_Salsero) July 1, 2019

Nova 2020...pretty crowded roster but still in need of a PG...Lynn Greer? Anyone else? Also losing ground with Jabri? #TwitterTuesday — Jon DeFalco (@jdefalco12) June 30, 2019