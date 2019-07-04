Today in the Three-Point-Play national analyst Corey Evans takes a look at the ongoing recruitment of four-star forward Matt Cross. Also, a recap of the newly implemented June high school live period events and a look at some of the stock boosters that used last week to boost their stock. MORE EVANS: Twitter Tuesday mailbag | Wednesday leftovers 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

1. Matt Cross is a busy man

Matt Cross (Jon Lopez/Nike)

I thought that I was a busy man last month, but then I heard Matt Cross's itinerary, I didn’t feel as bad. Whether it was finishing up his junior year at Woodstock Academy, taking a handful of official visits or competing at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, it was a hectic few weeks for one of the spring’s greatest stock-boosters. A 6-foot-7 forward that fits the small ball 4-man role to a tee, Cross has never struggled to land quality, high-major scholarship offers. He had a good winter with his high school team, but it wasn’t until he dominated the Nike EYBL circuit this spring that really put things into hyperdrive. Within the past six weeks, Cross has taken official visits to Butler, Indiana and South Carolina, squeezing in all three during his junior year. He just finished an official visit to Miami that counts towards his senior year, leaving four more available. Cross could potentially take official visits to Florida, Iowa and/or Texas A&M. However, none have been scheduled and he could decide that he has seen all that needs to and end his recruitment. He told Rivals.com that he plans on committing in August. There is no leader for him as it is a neck-and-neck affair between the four that have already hosted him. Wherever he does land, one should expect for a ready-made contributor in the frontcourt that competes with a steady motor, can make shots to the perimeter, and rebound at a good rate, adding up to what would be a tremendous addition for any of those involved.

2. June evaluation period gets more praise

The Rice Commission wanted to loosen some of the control that the travel coaches had over its kids which brought to hand the two high school June evaluation periods. While there were a few hiccups, it was a great success for all of those involved during its inaugural campaign. I was able to evaluate such camps in Georgia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, and I walked away heavily impressed with the talent that I saw and the organization by those that hosted such events. High school coaches agreed.

“The high school live events period was a great platform for our kids to play with their classmates against top competition in front of hundreds of college coaches,” Rutgers Prep head coach Matt Bloom said. “The feedback has been tremendous from the college coaches, who were able to see our players in roles that translate to the next level.” A high-major assistant coach shared a similar sentiment.

“I believe that it was great to be able to see guys with their high school teams," he said. "The different evaluation setting really allows you to focus in on a different environment with different coaches. The high school organizations did a great job setting up high level camps that had great teams plays against other great teams.” The Rice Commission was blasted for the new rules that it pushed through, but it does look as if the structured, organized high school events that just took place was one its best ideas. Concerns remain as to how the new July calendar will play out, but the past few weeks was definitely a step in the right direction for all involved.

3. More June stock-boosters