Duke's Fourth of July celebration included some extra fireworks, as five-star forward Jalen Johnson committed to the Blue Devils on Thursday. He gives Duke a highly-skilled frontcourt prospect that can fill a variety of roles. Johnson discussed what stood out about the Duke program with Rivals.com. "I like how (Mike Krzyzewski) utilizes his players and gives them the chance to do what's best for them and lets them play their game really,” he said.

Another tremendous win on the recruiting trail for Coach K, Johnson sits as the top-rated power forward in his class nationally. The five-star forward selected Duke over Kansas, Kentucky and Wisconsin, although the Blue Devils had been the favorite for months now. He is an advanced playmaker and has been one of the Nike EYBL's top producers this offseason. The face of the Phenom University program, he has averaged 17 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.