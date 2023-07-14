Commitment alert: Four-star F Isaiah Abraham chooses UConn
UConn landed a key piece of its 2024 class on Friday, when four-star forward Isaiah Abraham announced his intention to sign with the Huskies. Abraham’s decision feels like it could be the start of a good few weeks on the recruiting trail for the reigning national champs, who obviously have a fistfull of momentum.
Below, Rivals examines what head coach Dan Hurley is getting in Abraham as well as what could be next for the program.
WHAT UCONN IS GETTING
One of the steadiest players in the country over the last year, Abraham made a statement as a junior at powerhouse Paul VI Catholic High School in Virginia last season and rode that momentum into the grassroots season this spring. While he didn’t spend the AAU season taking over many games from a scoring perspective, truly bad outings have been few and far between for the 6-foot-7 forward in recent months, as his versatility has allowed him to shine in all sorts of different manners. The strong, physical combo-forward impacts games on the glass and is as good as prospects come when it comes to absorbing contact at the hoop. He isn’t going to give you much from a 3-point shooting perspective. Even still, he’ll put one up if left open on the arc and has a decent stroke that could allow him to become serviceable from outside down the road. His size and athleticism lend him switch-ability on the defensive end, where he plays as hard as any forward in the country. Abraham was part of a Team Takeover squad that won a Peach Jam title, and his ability to fill a different role every game was a big reason for the squad’s success.
IN HIS WORDS
"UConn comes with that great, winning program. They just put guys in the NBA so that’s something I look at. Then, just the coaching staff. They prioritized me. There’s a lot that stands out about UConn.” – Abraham to Rivals days prior to his public commitment
WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE HUSKIES
UConn fans should now turn their attention to four-star point guard Ahmad Nowell, the No. 38 prospect in the 2024 class. Nowell is set to announce his commitment on July 23 and has narrowed his list to include just UConn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Tennessee. Dan Hurley's Huskies feel like the leader at this juncture, so fans should be cautiously optimistic as we head toward late July. Things are obviously subject to change between now and decision day, as both Tennessee and Kentucky should be treated as some level of threat.