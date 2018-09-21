Class of 2020 forward Jermontae Hill creates buzz, gathers offers
Jermontae Hill quietly went about his business during the most recent travel season and secured a few high-major offers. Hill played for Team AJ Bouye this year, a team not sponsored by a shoe company. But the 6-foot-6 small forward from the Atlanta area still created enough buzz to attract college coaches to his games, which led to offers.
Florida State and Ole Miss are the most recent schools to give him scholarship offers. They join Kansas State, Missouri and Texas on that list. Hill said Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and LSU have all been keeping in contact with him and have been to his school since the recruiting period started on Sept. 9.
Hill visited Georgia at the beginning of September, goes to Alabama this weekend, and will likely sneak in a trip to Florida sometime in October.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Alabama: “I just know that Collin Sexton played there and they have been good. Their coaches tell me I have a chance to be special and that they need guys like me to come into their program.”
Florida State: “I like Florida State. They show a lot of love. A former teammate, Devin Vassell, plays there now. We’re pretty close.”
Georgia: “I went up to their first football game. Coach (Tom) Crean has been texting me and keeping in contact. I know he was a great coach at Indiana. My family and coaches tell me he’s a great coach.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Hill says he’s still trying to sort through all the new schools coming into the picture and still waiting to see which schools decide to offer him. Florida State is in a great spot early, given his connection with Vassell and the Seminoles' history of plucking talented players out of Georgia under Leonard Hamilton and assistant Charlton Young. Hill believes Alabama and Florida could be the next to offer and is intrigued by both programs, and spoke highly of his time at Georgia, should the Bulldogs come through with an offer.