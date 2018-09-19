Oklahoma nabs Rivals150 big man Victor Iwuakor
Oklahoma added a crucial target to its 2019 class on Monday in the form of four-star big man Victor Iwuakor. A member of the Rivals150, Iwuakor’s commitment gives the Sooners and an immediate cog within the interior that is known for the physicality that he presents and production around the basket.
Selecting Oklahoma following a trio of official visits, Iwuakor discussed what stood out to him about the program. “I love them. I like Coach (Lon) Kruger. He is one of the best that I have seen,” he said. “He is not aggressive on his players. I kind of like the way that he coaches.”
Iwuakor chose the Sooners over Baylor and Texas Tech, each a program that he visited earlier this month. While he is a bit undersized in the frontcourt, he overcomes such a slight with the way that he goes about playing.
A competitive, high-motor big man that sports a chiseled physique and super long arms, to go along with excellent explosiveness around the bucket, Iwuakor does not struggle to finish, rebound or alter shots.
Breaking out this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, Iwuakor is the type of frontcourt prospect that can produce without having a single play called for him. Running with the Drive Nation program, he posted per-game averages of 7.5 points (72 FG percent), 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in less than 18 minutes of action.
Iwuakor becomes the first frontline addition for the Sooners in the 2019 class. He joins top-35 guard De’Vion Harmon in creating a solid 1-2 punch as Oklahoma prepares for the fall. Three more is needed out of the senior class as they continue to pursue a slew of other highly touted prospects including Tyson Etienne, Jalen Graham, Jalen Hill, Malik Hall, Terry Armstrong, Jourdan Smith and Jaden McDaniels.