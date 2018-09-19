Oklahoma added a crucial target to its 2019 class on Monday in the form of four-star big man Victor Iwuakor. A member of the Rivals150, Iwuakor’s commitment gives the Sooners and an immediate cog within the interior that is known for the physicality that he presents and production around the basket.

Selecting Oklahoma following a trio of official visits, Iwuakor discussed what stood out to him about the program. “I love them. I like Coach (Lon) Kruger. He is one of the best that I have seen,” he said. “He is not aggressive on his players. I kind of like the way that he coaches.”