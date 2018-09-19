Wednesday was a huge day for Tennessee recruiting.

During a press conference at Charleston (S.C.) Porter Gaud, 2019's No. 14 player Josiah James was expected by the media to announce that he will play his college ball for home state Clemson. Instead, he picked Rick Barnes and the Volunteers.

The Vols were seen as favorites early on in their recruitment of James before Duke and Clemson were thought to have passed them. However, when he spoke to Rivals.com about Tennessee he always focused on the relationship that the Vols had developed with himself and his family. That relationship appears to be what won the day for Barnes and his staff.

MORE: Breaking down the new 2020 rankings