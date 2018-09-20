Oklahoma wraps up Rivals150 wing Jalen Hill
Oklahoma made a dent in the 2019 class, thanks to the commitment of four-star wing Jalen Hill. A versatile forward prospect out of Las Vegas, Hill gives the Sooners an ever-improving and productive pledge that checks a lot of the boxes on the perimeter.
“I thought that it was just the best fit for me. The the players over there are great and I just loved the coaching staff, really,” he said. “They let you rock over there and let you be you.
"In terms of everything else, they didn’t have a lot of wings coming back at that position. They compared me to Buddy Hield a little and said they might use me as a shooting guard and as a small forward.”
Hill chose the Big 12 program over TCU, UNLV, Minnesota, Arizona and Florida State. He is a 6-foot-6 small forward who is younger for his grade level, and he has shown the capacity to take the proper steps toward improvement, and he should continue that improvement as he settles into Oklahoma basketball program next fall.
The Rivals150 prospect brings excellent upside to tap into down the road and also someready-made abilities where he can slide between three separate positions on the offensive end. He entered the spring with a limited amount of offers before reeling in over a dozen, thanks to the versatility and production he displayed.
A top performer on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, Hill did not struggle to fill the final box score as high-major programs placed a priority upon him. Running with the Las Vegas Prospects program, he posted per-game averages of 17.5 points (54 FG percent), 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals.
He joins top 35 recruit De’Vion Harmon and Rivals150 big man Victor Iwuakor as the Sooners remain in the need of two more as the fall approaches. Tyson Etienne, Jalen Graham, Malik Hall, Terry Armstrong, Jourdan Smith and Jaden McDaniels are just a handful of the highly touted targets that they continue to pursue.