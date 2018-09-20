Oklahoma made a dent in the 2019 class, thanks to the commitment of four-star wing Jalen Hill. A versatile forward prospect out of Las Vegas, Hill gives the Sooners an ever-improving and productive pledge that checks a lot of the boxes on the perimeter.

“I thought that it was just the best fit for me. The the players over there are great and I just loved the coaching staff, really,” he said. “They let you rock over there and let you be you.

"In terms of everything else, they didn’t have a lot of wings coming back at that position. They compared me to Buddy Hield a little and said they might use me as a shooting guard and as a small forward.”