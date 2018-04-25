College interest: UCLA, Virginia and USC have offered since the weekend, joining others like California, Stanford, TCU, Boise State and Loyola Marymount.

Why his stock is rising: If you could draw up a high-level wing prospect, he would likely look very similar to Williams. The sophomore has long arms, is a smooth athlete and wields an impressive-looking jumper and skill set. He could be a serious contender for five-star status before too long.



College interest: UConn, Vanderbilt, UMass, Rutgers, Stanford, Providence, Kansas, USC and others have offered.

Why his stock is rising: Delaire seems to check all of the boxes for what most schools are looking for in a four-man these days. He can switch multiple positions defensively, he can stretch defenses with his shooting and he's capable of making decisions as a passer and handler in the middle of the floor.



College interest: TCU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Arizona State and others have offered.

Why his stock is rising: A native of Michigan who is now prepping in Arizona, Armstrong has always been highly regarded, but he fell off the radar some after bouncing around a bit the last few years. In Nike's EYBL with The Family, Armsrong showed plus athleticism, attacked the rim and proved to be a tough cover as a big, wing scorer.



College interest: Loyola-Chicago, DePaul, Valparaiso and others have offered.

Why his stock is rising: A smooth two guard, Newman can shoot the ball from deep, and he is much better off the dribble than advertised. Because of his pure scoring, Newman looks to be on the verge of becoming a priority recruit for Big Ten and Big East programs.



College interest: Committed to Xavier.

Why his stock is rising: Curtis slid into the back end of the 2019 rankings update last week, and he backed up his inclusion with his play in Under Armour's Association (UAA). He shot the ball with range and showed the athleticism and slashing ability that makes him a nice pickup for Travis Steele.



College interest: Xavier, Temple, St. John's, Seton Hall and more have offered.

Why his stock is rising: Playing with three five-star prospects on Team Rio in the UAA, it would be easy for Gaffney to get lost in the shuffle. However, with slick playmaking, driving ability and excellent defensive instincts, Gaffney has held his own and is looking like a legitimate high-major type prospect.



College interest: UTEP, Houston, Texas A&M, Tulsa, Louisiana Tech, San Diego and others offers.

Why his stock is rising: A listing of 6-foot-7 might be a bit generous, but it doesn't matter. Pound for pound, there isn't a harder playing or more athletic player in the country. He's taking off from a trampoline while everybody else is on the hardwood and his shot-blocking, rebounding and effort haven't gone unnoticed.



College interest: Iowa became his first high-major offer this week.

Why his stock is rising: A ball-handling power forward, Dainja is a crafty, tough and sure-handed finisher in traffic. He invites contact on both ends and can be a tough matchup because of his ball handling.



College interest: Montana and Washington offers.

Why his stock is rising: Banchero is a potential big-time player in the class of 2021. His ability to hold his own and produce on the 17u level of the EYBL was beyond impressive. He's skilled and has tremendous size already. It's worth noting that his mother is one of the best women's players in the history of the University of Washington basketball and that his father played tight end for the Huskies.



