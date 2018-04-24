DALLAS - The first of the two live periods is now behind us, and a number of top prospects showed why they were already regarded as nationally ranked recruits. Looking back on the weekend that was, National Basketball Analyst hands out some awards, beginning with 2020's top point guard R.J. Hampton. RELATED: Who were college coaches watching in Dallas?

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

I don't know if anybody in high school basketball has more fun playing than 2020's top point guard R.J. Hampton.

His ability to score, rebound and set up others while entertaining those there to see him is second to none. What's most impressive about it is that he's able to entertain without forcing things or turning into a guy who is playing for the cameras. Hampton just has a natural exuberance around him that leaves everybody who came to see him play satisfied. Among those he entertained the most were head coaches from Duke, Kansas and Kentucky and many others.



BLUE COLLAR SPECIAL

A four-star prospect and jack-of-all trades wing who loves to play physical and do the dirty work, Jaquez brings a hard hat approach to the basketball court. He's not concerned with flash, he's concerned with results and he is willing to do whatever his team needs him to do on the offensive or defensive end. He's the type of glue guy that coaches covet and because of his approach, his teammates play harder to match his effort level. But in saying that, he's also a skilled player who brings much more than hustle and toughness.

Last week we got some feedback that we must not like Jaquez to only rank him No. 105 in the entire country during our update to the 2019 Rivals150. Unfortunately, that's a bad read because there is big appreciation for his approach and whether he was ranked No. 23, No. 57, No. 105 or unranked, that wouldn't change. He sports offers from programs like USC, UCLA, Georgetown, Stanford, Illinois, Oregon State and others.



FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH

If we could do a remake of Fast Times at Ridgemont High with current high school players, four-star sophomore Caleb Lohner would be an easy choice to play Jeff Spicoli because of his flowing locks and laid back off-the-floor demeanor. But that's where the similarities to Spicoli stop as Lohner is a serious hooper with major game.

At 6-foot-7 with a strong body, skill and athleticism, Lohner should be one of the hottest targets on the board for high major programs who like to recruit Texas. Baylor, Texas A&M, BYU, Kansas State and TCU are already on board.



WINDEX MAN

The best rebounder I saw was five-star Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Sure enough, the power forward from Kansas is leading Under Armour's Association in rebounding after the weekend with 11.3 per game through four contests. He's not far off in scoring either where he ranks fourth with 20.5 points per game. Robinson-Earl has great hands, exceptional timing and an above average feel for post play which allows him to dominate on the glass. Head coaches from Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and others watched and have made him a priority to go along with offering scholarships. North Carolina's Roy Williams hasn't offered yet, but the Heels spent a lot of time watching and appear to be close to throwing their hat into the ring.



THE COMPANY MAN

At Villanova, Jay Wright has created a culture of team over self and he's found kids who play their roles on the floor and stay out of trouble off of it. They are the type of company men that any organization would want. Dixon is cut from the same cloth and should be a great fit after committing to the Wildcats last week. A strong scorer who has touch and toughness, he will help to keep things rolling under Wright.



BULL MARKET

With each day that goes by, the stock for small forward Jaykwon Walton is on the rise so if a coach wants to get in, they had better get in on the ground floor if they hope to reap the benefits down the road when things start to level out. A 6-foot-6 wing from Alabama, Walton had a huge weekend for Memphis-based Team Thad averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He's a slasher with tremendous size and athleticism and has become a major target for Louisville, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and more.



BETTER THAN HIS BIG BROTHER

It seems like we always predict that younger brothers will end up better than their big brothers. But, at this stage in his development, top 50 forward Jaden McDaniels is more advanced than his older brother - and former four-star prospect - Jalen McDaniels was at the same age. The older McDaniels is now testing the NBA Draft waters after a big redshirt freshman season at San Diego State, so little brother still has work to do to catch up, but he's well on his way. At 6-foot-8, he can switch up and down a lineup defensively, is a springy athlete and has very good skill and touch. He lacks strength in a major way but that will come with maturity and he's only going to get more skilled and athletic along the way. Even with offers from Washington, San Diego State, Oklahoma, Arizona and Texas he's being slept on a bit out West and he should be a priority recruit for the entire Pac-12 by the end of the month.



HUMAN ERASER

There are many elements to being a great shot blocker. For some it is timing, for some it is sheer size, for some it is long arms and for others it may be freaky athleticism. In the case of top 25 sophomore Isaiah Jackson of Detroit-based The Family, it's a combination of all of the above. Jackson is one of the better young shot blockers that I have scouted in some time and his quickness off the floor, instincts and size all contribute. So does his effort and willingness to try and fight through physicality despite a lack of bulk. Florida State, Marquette, USC, Mississippi State and Iowa are among those to offer already. It should only be a matter of time before local powers like Michigan and Michigan State offer and Jackson's recruitment looks like it will end up taking place at the highest level.



THE MARKSMAN