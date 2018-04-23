DALLAS -- The college coaches were still out in full force Sunday as the first of back to back weekend live periods came to an end. Who was watching who? Rivals.com's Eric Bossi and Corey Evans report. MORE: Bossi's Starting Five from Dallas| Hampton stands out



In an early morning Sunday game, 2020's top ranked point guard drew Duke (Mike Krzyzewski), Oklahoma State (Mike Boynton), Michigan, Texas A&M and Kansas for his final game of the weekend.



The explosive and entertaining scorer finished out his weekend with coaches from Missouri (Cuonzo Martin), Florida State (Leonard Hamilton), USC, Oregon, Cal and UCLA posted up.

The smooth and skilled scorer hit the floor with the Georgia Stars and had Alabama (Avery Johnson), Florida State (Leonard Hamilton), Auburn, Kansas and Indiana watching.



Recently elevated to five-star status, Jackson-Davis has several programs going at him hard and Indiana (Archie Miller), Michigan State (Tom Izzo), Notre Dame (Mike Brey), Iowa, Virginia Tech and Ohio State were some that we were able to spot Sunday.

A freaky athlete with instincts around the rim, Jackson could be on his way to stardom and drew Michigan State (Tom Izzo), Michigan (John Beilein), Mississippi State, Ohio State, USC, Missouri (Cuonzo Martin) and more.

One of 2019's most extreme athletes had coaches from USC, Arizona and Georgetown among those in the crowd while Rivals.com watched.

A tough and rugged wing who really communicates with his teammates, Weems had the likes of DePaul (Dave Leitao), Michigan State (Tom Izzo), Indiana, Michigan and many others watching.

A move to the class of 2018 could be in order and with a decision on that looming, he had coaches circling the court from Oregon (Dana Altman), Purdue, Illinois (Brad Underwood), Missouri (Cuonzo Martin) and Northwestern among others.



McDaniels is coming on strong and finished a good trip to Dallas with Oklahoma (Lon Kruger), San Diego State (Brian Dutcher), Washington, Arizona, Cal, Washington State and Colorado hanging courtside.



One of the top players in the Midwest, Liddell had Missouri (Cuonzo Martin), Illinois (Brad Underwood), Northwestern, Ohio State, Florida, Kansas State (Bruce Weber), Iowa and Marquette watching courtside.

A skilled scorer in the sophomore class, Thompson finished his weekend in front of Oklahoma State (Mike Boynton), Tulsa (Frank Haith), Houston, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

Shooters are always a premium commodity and one of the nation's best had assistants from Illinois, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Pitt in the stands to watch.



An athletic slasher with strength, Watson had Oklahoma State (Mike Boynton), Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee and Virginia included in the group of coaches watching him and the Georgia Stars.



There aren't many ball-handlers that are better scorers than Watts in 2019. He had a big crowd to see him that included Michigan State (Tom Izzo), Michigan (John Beilein), Florida State, Creighton, Mississippi State, Missouri (Cuonzo Martin), Iowa, Cincinnati and TCU.

A wing with size and athleticism who is starting to fill out physically, Williams had Wake Forest (Danny Manning), Virginia Tech, Iowa and Cincinnati among those in to see him.



The scorer from Alabama had himself a good weekend with the Georgia Stars. On Sunday, Alabama (Avery Johnson), Florida State (Leonard Hamilton), Dayton, Auburn and Georgia were just a few that Lewis had watching.



Similar to Rocket Watts above, Tandy specializes in scoring and had Memphis (Penny Hardaway), Alabama (Avery Johnson), Louisville, Wichita State and Missouri on hand Sunday morning.



Playing on a team with 2019's top point guard Cole Anthony, Etienne was making the most of the time he ran the show as Cincinnati (Mick Cronin) Dayton, Depaul (Dave Leitao) and Rutgers checked in on him.

