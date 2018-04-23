BITCOIN AWARD

Buy stock now, because Kira Lewis’ recruitment is about to soar through the roof. Kudos to Alabama, Iowa State and Dayton, among others, for getting in earlier than the rest of the field with the Alabama native.

Lewis was the biggest stock booster from Dallas, thanks to his endline-to-endline abilities and straight nastiness in the backcourt. The 6-foot-3 guard boasts long arms, but he may be at top speed with the ball in his hands out of anyone in America. His shot has improved, but where Lewis thrives is out in the open floor, as he causes complete havoc in putting pressure on opposing defenses with his shifty, quick-twitch abilities.

There are shades of former VCU star Briante Weber in the Rivals150 junior, as Lewis averaged over three steals and 14 points in Dallas and his stock is pointing directly up, and through the roof, as the week winds down.

DIME AWARD

We sometimes lose sight of a prospect’s strengths whenever they decide to pledge to a program earlier than their peers. Give credit to where it is due with Texas A&M commit Sahvir Wheeler, as he looked his best yet playing in his home state. He repeatedly threw impressive dimes around the basket, and gave his teammates much easier looks than they would have been able to create for themselves.

While he does lack the height that one looks for in a high-major point guard, Wheeler more than makes up for that with his shiftiness, toughness, unrelenting nature and supreme vision at the point guard position. He led the entire adidas regional event in assists, and rightfully takes home the Dime Award for his ability to dominate such a major statistical category. He finished the weekend with 13 assists in his last contest in Dallas.

PAINT CAN AWARD

Vernon Carey Jr. entered the weekend as the top-ranked prospect in the 2019 class, and he left that status in stable condition as he bested the competition opposing him with his ability to dominate the paint. We hand him the Paint Can Award due to his willingness to revert back to playing more inside-out than outside-out - the latter a playing style that had hurt him in the past (which led to sometimes empty stat lines for such a tremendously difficult stop in the high school game).

The lefty averaged over 18 points off of 57 percent shooting from the floor in Dallas, and his rim-rattling showings forced many opposing bigs to think twice before stepping in his way. Carey is the cream of the crop in the 2019 class, as head coaches from Duke, UNC, Miami, Kentucky and Michigan State kept a close eye on him. Carey is the most dominant paint producer in the land.

NYQUIL AWARD

For one reason or another, the recruitment of Addison Patterson is lacking - and that is an understatement. A five-star prospect from the 2020 class, Patterson has all of the abilities in the world. Whether it raw talent, athleticism, size for his position or feel for the game, he has the abilities to be a priority prospect for the top programs.

However, during my viewing of him on Friday evening, there was not one coach in attendance specifically there for the five-star sophomore. To my delight, Patterson scored 27 points off of 15 shot attempts, practically getting whatever shot that he wanted (although most of the time that attempt came right at the rim, thanks to his quick first step and athleticism). It is only a matter of time before things pick up with Patterson, but he still takes home the Nyquil Award because of all of the college coaches sleeping on the next sensation to come from north of the border.

WAL-MART AWARD

It doesn’t matter if you want toothpaste, a loaf of bread, a measuring stick or a pair of shoes, you can find it all under one roof at Wal-Mart. The same can be said for Cole Anthony. If you want a bunch of points, he can provide them. If you want a handful of assists, he can provide them. And if you want a slew of rebounds, he can provide those, too.

The top-ranked guard prospect in the 2019 class was special again in the Lone Star State as he wowed onlookers with difficult scores at the basket that he made look easy due to the phenomenal body control and explosiveness. Anthony was arguably the MVP of the weekend, and his stat line backed that up, as he averaged over 27 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals per game. His recruitment is a smorgasbord of up-and-coming programs and bluebloods, so Anthony will be able to select any school he wants.

VIOLIN AWARD

Already committed to Florida State out of the 2020 class, Naseem Khaalid’s pledge a few months back didn’t get a ton of publicity. But major respect needs to be given to the Seminoles for landing such a major piece early on in the process.

A 6-foot-3 lead guard that already possesses a college-ready frame, Khaalid’s handles were the best we saw all weekend in Dallas. He continually toyed with his defender, showing that the ball was on a string before either blowing by his opponent like they were in quicksand or hitting a nifty pull-up jumper from the mid-range area. Khaalid looks the part and played like it in Dallas.

With coach Leonard Hamilton’s continued reliance on bigger guards, the Rivals100 prospect has the chance to carry on the legacy of current FSU standout Trent Forrest and continue to uphold the Seminoles’ tough and gritty culture.

GUESS WHO AWARD

He was a top standout at the highly lauded Basketball Without Borders Camp during All-Star Weekend in February. But with college coaches unable to attend, it left some wondering who Tyrese Samuel was. That question was put to bed - and in quick fashion - this weekend, as the new-age power forward showed off an impressive blend of high-motor plays, ball skills, athleticism and an evolving jump shot that should continue to push his name up the rankings.

While he still has to become better with his emotions, Samuel is someone who caused a bunch of "Who is that?" comments during his three days in Dallas. Originally a member of the 2018 class, Samuel is just beginning to see his recruitment pick up steam. But pound for pound he is one of the most talented prospects in the 2019 class. If he keeps things on track he should be included in the top 50 of the Rivals150 in its next update.

