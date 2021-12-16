Baye Fall brings athleticism, energy - and schools are noticing

Baye Fall is the No. 6-ranked player in the 2023 Rivals150. “I am a high-energy guy,” Fall told Rivals.com. “I run the floor, block shots, bring a lot of defense for my team. I can score the ball, too; high motor. I have improved a lot with my shooting, learning how to play at a slower pace and valuing the ball. I can shoot the ball a little bit now.” Fall is a 6-foot-10 center with Denver Prep. He played this summer with the Colorado Hawks on the UA Rise circuit. “I have not been on any visits yet,” Fall said. “But I am planning visits with Auburn, Kentucky (no offer), Arkansas and Southern Cal.” ***** MORE RECRUITING UPDATES: Christian Reeves | Gregory Jackson | Judah Mintz ***** 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Auburn: “They play fast; they play the way I play. Their defense relies on their bigs, and they let their centers run.” USC: “They let their big guys play free. I am a center, but I can play all over the floor, and USC fits that style. Arkansas: “There is a lot of freedom they give their bigs. They play fast there, too. Fast and free.” Kentucky: “It is just a pro environment; it is like the NBA a little bit. They get you ready for the next level, and that is what I am looking for.” More on Fall's recruitment: "I have heard from UCLA; they have not offered. Kentucky, Arizona State, Marquette, they are all right there, they are talking like they are close. I am looking for a place where I can work on my game a lot. I want to have gym access 24-7. I want coaches that I trust who will hold me accountable. I want to go to a place that will get me better for the next level. I am also looking for a school that will help me academically, because my family is big on that.”

RIVALS' REACTION