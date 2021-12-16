Baye Fall brings athleticism, energy - and schools are noticing
Baye Fall is the No. 6-ranked player in the 2023 Rivals150.
“I am a high-energy guy,” Fall told Rivals.com. “I run the floor, block shots, bring a lot of defense for my team. I can score the ball, too; high motor. I have improved a lot with my shooting, learning how to play at a slower pace and valuing the ball. I can shoot the ball a little bit now.”
Fall is a 6-foot-10 center with Denver Prep. He played this summer with the Colorado Hawks on the UA Rise circuit.
“I have not been on any visits yet,” Fall said. “But I am planning visits with Auburn, Kentucky (no offer), Arkansas and Southern Cal.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Auburn: “They play fast; they play the way I play. Their defense relies on their bigs, and they let their centers run.”
USC: “They let their big guys play free. I am a center, but I can play all over the floor, and USC fits that style.
Arkansas: “There is a lot of freedom they give their bigs. They play fast there, too. Fast and free.”
Kentucky: “It is just a pro environment; it is like the NBA a little bit. They get you ready for the next level, and that is what I am looking for.”
More on Fall's recruitment: "I have heard from UCLA; they have not offered. Kentucky, Arizona State, Marquette, they are all right there, they are talking like they are close. I am looking for a place where I can work on my game a lot. I want to have gym access 24-7. I want coaches that I trust who will hold me accountable. I want to go to a place that will get me better for the next level. I am also looking for a school that will help me academically, because my family is big on that.”
RIVALS' REACTION
What sticks out most about Fall is his motor. He has a lengthy frame and switches ends quickly. Where Fall contributes the most right now is on defense. He has good timing and anticipation. He will have to continue getting stronger and developing his overall skill set, but his motor and length have him affecting the game. Fall finished a recent game that Rivals scouted with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.