Mintz high on Florida, Xavier, others

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – A one-time Pitt commit, Judah Mintz has been back on the market since early November. These days, schools such as Florida, Tennessee and Xavier are involved with the four-star guard. Below, Mintz updates his recruitment and discusses which campuses he may visit in the month ahead.





ON HIS RECRUITMENT SINCE BACKING OFF HIS PLEDGE TO PITT

“It’s kind of like deja vu in a way. This time, though, I get to pick who I want to play with and all that instead of committing early and seeing who is playing with me later.”

ON WHICH SCHOOLS ARE IN CONTACT MOST OFTEN

“I’d say Florida and Wake Forest. NC State just jumped in the mix. I’d say Tennessee, too. And Xavier.”

ON VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE

“I know I want to take Florida. Probably Xavier, too. Those are the two and maybe Tennessee.”

ON XAVIER

“Seeing Paul Scruggs play there now, he has a similar build to me. He’s really impressive. They want me to come in there and play the one my freshman year. That’s very appealing.”

ON FLORIDA

“They were on me before I committed originally and they fit my style of play. They really get up and down the court. Then, I know [Gator signees] Jalen Reed and Malik Reneau already.”

ON WHICH COACHES ARE RECRUITING HIM FOR FLORIDA

“Coach [Akeem] Miskdeen and Coach Mike White, too.”

ON MISKDEEN

“He’s really laid back. I like him. He’s relatable. He really doesn’t talk to me like a coach and I like the way he talks to me. He’s laid back.”



