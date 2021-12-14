7-footer Christian Reeves previews college decision

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Christian Reeves’ 7-foot-1 frame and impressive mobility make him an intriguing prospect, and the Oak Hill Academy center will get the chance to showcase his talent at that level. Whether it will be Minnesota, South Carolina or a school laying in the weeds. however, is the remaining question. Reeves will share his choice with the world on Tuesday night. Rivals.com recently caught up with him to preview his decision.

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Just South Carolina and Minnesota, really.”

ON SOUTH CAROLINA

“They’ve been recruiting me since my freshman year. That’s a big thing for me. That actually means a lot to me. They offered a long time ago and have stuck with me.”

ON SOUTH CAROLINA COACH FRANK MARTIN

“He’s up front with you. He’s not going to change his personality no matter what. You know what you're going to get if you go to South Carolina. That’s what I like about him and what I like about South Carolina.”

ON MINNESOTA

“They like my game a lot. They think I’d fit in well there and fit in with the Big 10. Coach [Ben] Johnson is doing well with that program over there.”

ON HIS VISIT TO THE GOLDEN GOPHERS’ CAMPUS

“I was really surprised by the visit. I liked it a lot. I really wasn’t sure what to think going out there because it was the staff’s first year, but I really liked what I saw.”

ON MINNEAPOLIS

“It was way bigger than I expected. It’s huge. I don’t know what I expected. I know the winters can be bad, but it was beautiful when I went.”

ON THE BIGGEST FACTOR IN HIS IMPENDING DECISION

“I just want the place that is going to prepare me best for the next level and give me a chance to get there. Academics are another big thing for me.”



