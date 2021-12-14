Five-star Gregory Jackson recaps recent visit

“I took my first official visit to UNC, and then my second one I went up to Georgetown . I am supposed to be going to Duke and Virginia real soon; I am not sure on the exact date yet.”

Jackson is a 6-foot-9 forward at Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High School. He played this summer with the Team CP3 program on the EYBL 16u circuit.

“I feel like my conditioning has really improved over the last eight months,” Jackson told Rivals.com. “I am running the floor more. Defensively, I feel like I can play multiple positions, and I’m not taking plays off. I feel like this summer, with Team CP3, I showed I can play with other high caliber players and get my own, but also help the team win.”

North Carolina: “I didn’t really learn anything on that visit I didn’t already know, but being around the program, the work ethic was more than what I expected. They were up early; they have 24-hour access to the gym; the conditioning is really hard. I feel like the playing style for my spot opened my eyes; a versatile in and out type of player.”

Georgetown: “My favorite part about the visit was their food; the salmon was great, and they had these cinnamon rolls. But on the basketball side, the mentorship really stood out. Having a guy like Patrick Ewing coach me would be a big thing. One thing he told me that stood out is that he wants me to come in and be his Patrick Ewing. That really stuck out for me.”

Virginia: “They won a title in 2019, so recently. They tell me that I remind them of De’Andre Hunter. Coach (Jason) Williford stays in contact with me and keeps me up to date when they are playing. Coach (Tony) Bennett told me, ‘If God has this as the place for me to be, then it is meant to be.'”

Duke: “The way Paolo (Banchero) plays and how they structure their offense around him; I feel like my ability is similar to him. That really stands out for me.”

“Auburn has started to reach out; they came to watch me. They haven’t offered, though. South Carolina is definitely still in the mix. Virginia Tech and N.C. State are still in there with those other four as well.”

Virginia Tech: “They have a great coach with coach (Mike) Young; he wins a lot of ball games. They are looking at me to help take them to that next level in the tournament.”

South Carolina: “I would be the hometown hero there. They are right up there road; they are really like family over there.”

NC State: “Coach (Kevin) Keatts tells me I can be his franchise player. Getting a big name like Robert Dillingham that would give me some help there.”