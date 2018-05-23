HAMPTON, Va. – In a day and age when multi-positional prospects have become of even greater value, Anthony Walker should see his college stock soar in the coming months. A 6-foot-8 forward who holds 10 scholarship offers, Walker has seen a few programs stand out, while others have begun to show interest. “We are a good team, so that makes it easier for me to go out there and just show off my game,” Walker said. “Schools like my athleticism and my high energy. I am also very vocal on the court, so that helps me out a lot.” Walker told Rivals.com that VCU, Rhode Island and TCU are the three that currently stand out, and the new staff at Pitt is the latest to show interest. MORE: DePaul scores a big recruiting win | Evans Awards from Hoop Group Southern Jam Fest | Twitter Tuesday on Indiana, Iowa State, UNC and Tennesee



IN HIS OWN WORDS

VCU: “That was my first ever offer. I went out to see a game and they just have a great fan base and great energy in that arena, and they are also very personal. They check up in on me almost every day and see how I am doing.” Rhode Island: “I like them. They make school first, which is good because it keeps me disciplined in the classroom and on the court. Their success is very intriguing.” TCU: “I would get to play against the best and against future pros there. I like to see that and to be able to play against the best competition.” Pittsburgh: “They want to see me finish the year strong academically. They’re going to talk to me after the summer and we will see where that goes from there.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Walker will complete his senior summer on the adidas circuit with the Team BBC 17-under unit. No visits have been taken of late and none of have been scheduled for the foreseeable future, as Walker remains open with his recruiting process.

