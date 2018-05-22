Twitter Tuesday: Indiana, Iowa State, North Carolina, Tennessee
RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
In this week’s Twitter Tuesday, we discuss Indiana’s potential 2019 class, evaluate Iowa State’s chances with its top lead guard targets and check in on North Carolina recruiting.
THE EVANS AWARDS: Hoop Group Southern Jam Fest
Think Indiana has a realistic chance of landing TJD *and* Keion Brooks? (That ones a bit overplayed so here’s one more)— Hank Hill on Acid (@Lysergic_Hank) May 20, 2018
More likely point guard to commit to IU: DJ Carton or Kira Lewis?
If Keion Brooks and Trayce Jackson-Davis end up signing with the same program, Indiana would definitely be their landing spot.
The Hoosiers are in a bit of quandary at point guard as the 2019 class is very thin at the position. IU has begun to pursue Kira Lewis, but the Hoosiers are far from alone in his recruitment. Kansas, Alabama and Iowa State are just a few in the mix, and he will also visit Kentucky next month.
D.J. Carton recently cut his list to six finalists: Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, Xavier, Iowa and Marquette. The Hoosiers look to be in a great spot for Carton along with the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Carton has focused his attention on the USA Basketball Training Camp at the end of the month but much of the talk continues to surround the Hoosiers with the top-30 guard.
PG seems to be the biggest priority for Iowa St in the 2019 class. Out of recruits like Terry, Tandy and Lewis, which one do they have the most realistic shot at landing?— Proboner (@AlexBerngard) May 20, 2018
Iowa State has had a hard time replacing Monte Morris since his graduation two years ago. Lindell Wigginton is not short for scoring and Nick Weiler-Babb has evolved into a fine playmaker. But the Cyclones drastically need a point guard in the 2019 class. Tyrell Terry is someone that they have remained involved with but others, including Indiana, Minnesota and Stanford, are heavily in the mix for the Rivals150 guard.
The same could be said for Kira Lewis. While the Cyclones were one of the first few programs involved, the recent uptick within his recruitment has changed things some. Alabama invested a ton of time in its pursuit of the in-state guard early on and has not let off the gas pedal. Kansas offered a few weeks back and now Kentucky has begun to recruit the elite speedster as well.
KyKy Tandy may be the likeliest to pledge to the Big 12 program as Iowa State has recruited the Kentucky native the hardest up until the spring evaluation periods. He has seen a few offers trickle in recently but none that might dethrone the Cyclones as the favorite. If Louisville were to offer, things could change but, at ISU remains in a good spot.
How is UNC shaping up with their 2019 class, especially Bacot— Weezy (@JWeezy21) May 20, 2018
North Carolina is back in heavy contention for five-star talent in the 2019 class and after securing the the pledge of four-star Jeremiah Francis over a year ago, Roy Williams and his staff have focused much of their attention on the frontcourt.
Armando Bacot, a five-star center from Virginia, is the likeliest to commit among all Tar Heel top targets. Duke, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech and Georgia are heavily in the mix, too, though North Carolina may have a slight leg up.
While Bacot would answer some of the program's questions along the frontline, the Tar Heels have not stopped their pursuit of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Will Baker or Vernon Carey. Robinson-Earl may be difficult to pull away from Kansas, while Duke and Miami are the two to beat for Carey. North Carolina may have a chance with Baker, but the same could be said for UCLA, Texas and a number of Big 12 programs.
The Tar Heels offered Keion Brooks earlier this month and he could be a bigger priority if Wendell Moore does not end up in Chapel Hill. Matt Hurt is another name to keep tabs on, and North Carolina is up against Kansas, Louisville, Duke and Minnesota for his services.
Ultimately, the Tar Heels will likely finish the 2019 cycle with a top-10 class consisting of Francis at lead guard, Moore or Hurt on the wing and Bacot or Baker down low.
DJ Burns? Tre Mann?— Keith Hatfield (@rkeithhatfield) May 20, 2018
I am guessing that this is regarding Tennessee and its chances with D.J. Burns and Tre Mann.
Burns, formerly a member of the 2019 class that decided to reclassify into the 2018 class a few weeks back, is not as far off from his commitment as Mann. The Vols are strong contenders for Burns. South Carolina remains the other threat for his pledge, but Tennessee may have a slight lead in Burns' recruitment.
Mann, a top-40 prospect in the 2019 class, has taken official visits to Tennessee and Florida. Many were surprised that he did not commit to the Gators following his trip to Gainesville at the beginning of the month but here we sit today and Mann remains an uncommited prospect. Kansas has caught Mann’s eye but seeing that the Jayhawks just entered the picture with an offer, if a commitment were to occur before July, it would be made to the Vols or Gators.