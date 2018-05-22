In this week’s Twitter Tuesday, we discuss Indiana’s potential 2019 class, evaluate Iowa State’s chances with its top lead guard targets and check in on North Carolina recruiting. THE EVANS AWARDS: Hoop Group Southern Jam Fest

Think Indiana has a realistic chance of landing TJD *and* Keion Brooks? (That ones a bit overplayed so here’s one more)



More likely point guard to commit to IU: DJ Carton or Kira Lewis? — Hank Hill on Acid (@Lysergic_Hank) May 20, 2018

D.J. Carton

If Keion Brooks and Trayce Jackson-Davis end up signing with the same program, Indiana would definitely be their landing spot. The Hoosiers are in a bit of quandary at point guard as the 2019 class is very thin at the position. IU has begun to pursue Kira Lewis, but the Hoosiers are far from alone in his recruitment. Kansas, Alabama and Iowa State are just a few in the mix, and he will also visit Kentucky next month. D.J. Carton recently cut his list to six finalists: Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, Xavier, Iowa and Marquette. The Hoosiers look to be in a great spot for Carton along with the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Carton has focused his attention on the USA Basketball Training Camp at the end of the month but much of the talk continues to surround the Hoosiers with the top-30 guard.

PG seems to be the biggest priority for Iowa St in the 2019 class. Out of recruits like Terry, Tandy and Lewis, which one do they have the most realistic shot at landing? — Proboner (@AlexBerngard) May 20, 2018

Tyrell Terry

Iowa State has had a hard time replacing Monte Morris since his graduation two years ago. Lindell Wigginton is not short for scoring and Nick Weiler-Babb has evolved into a fine playmaker. But the Cyclones drastically need a point guard in the 2019 class. Tyrell Terry is someone that they have remained involved with but others, including Indiana, Minnesota and Stanford, are heavily in the mix for the Rivals150 guard. The same could be said for Kira Lewis. While the Cyclones were one of the first few programs involved, the recent uptick within his recruitment has changed things some. Alabama invested a ton of time in its pursuit of the in-state guard early on and has not let off the gas pedal. Kansas offered a few weeks back and now Kentucky has begun to recruit the elite speedster as well. KyKy Tandy may be the likeliest to pledge to the Big 12 program as Iowa State has recruited the Kentucky native the hardest up until the spring evaluation periods. He has seen a few offers trickle in recently but none that might dethrone the Cyclones as the favorite. If Louisville were to offer, things could change but, at ISU remains in a good spot.

How is UNC shaping up with their 2019 class, especially Bacot — Weezy (@JWeezy21) May 20, 2018

Armondo Bacot Courtesy of Adidas

DJ Burns? Tre Mann? — Keith Hatfield (@rkeithhatfield) May 20, 2018

D.J. Burns