Tuesday afternoon, the 6-foot-6 wing from New Haven (Mich.) High, who ranks No. 33 in the class of 2019, surprised everybody by picking DePaul over Michigan State , Michigan , Ohio State and Oregon .

For the longest time, Romeo Weems looked to be a lock to pick a big-time program close to home. Until he didn't.

The Spartans loss is a major come up for Dave Leitao and the rest of the Blue Demons staff.

Weems is a high-level athlete and competitor and the type of player who can help to turn DePaul around - and his commitment couldn't come at a better time. During the first three years of Leitao's second stint at DePaul, they've only managed 29 wins against 65 losses, and the pressure from the fan base to turn things around is mounting.

Capable of playing the two, three and four, Weems projects as an instant impact player in Chicago and he's going to get pegged as a potential All-Big East guy who could someday contend for player of the year honors in the conference if he reaches his full potential. He defends, he rebounds and - most of all - he competes on every possession, and that's what's most needed right now at DePaul.