Of the 20 scholarship offers, UCLA , Arizona , Minnesota , Wisconsin , Indiana , and Ohio State sit as the programs in touch the most often, he told Rivals.com.

“It has been very humbling because every day, I have been working my butt off, just trying to prove myself to everyone,” he said about the work put in. “Now that I am starting to get some recognition, it is just great to see that all of my hard work is beginning to pay off.”

LADERA RANCH, CA. – What a year has made in the recruitment of Zeke Nnaji. The top-50 big man failed to sport one scholarship offer at this point last year; now, he has 20. The blue bloods are circling as the top Big 10 programs have placed a priority on Nnaji as he recapped his national ascent and laid out a timeline leading to his college decision.

Arizona: “Their development and success in getting guys to the next level. They have had so many great players and they have developed guys that some people have never heard of but have developed them and gotten them to the next level. I just think that they can really help my game. I know that I am not there yet but I know they can help me get stronger, help my knowledge and IQ, and also help me with my craft and my IQ.”

UCLA: “They have always been a great program. John Wooden and with so many of their offenses and their great history, that is just a school that everyone wants to go to.”

Minnesota: “I have a lot of my guys that have committed there in Jarvis (Thomas), Gabe (Kalscheur) and Daniel (Oturu), they are just telling me how great it would be to have a team made up of all home guys. They are hoping that if I were to commit there, they could get Matthew and we could be a really great team.”

Wisconsin: “They have always had a great history with big men with Frank Kaminski, Sam Dekker and a lot of those guys are successful at the next level and playing well. I think that they understand how to develop me, especially as a big man, since that is their specialty.”

Indiana: “They are telling me to just keeping hard and that they like my versatility. I know I am not strong enough for the next level but that is something that I am working on every day and getting into the weight room.”

Ohio State: “They really would like for me to play with DJ (Carton). To me, he is a really great player. I see a lot of him and talk with him, he is just a really great player and a very good passer. I think that we could play well together.”