Eric Bossi's Summer Jam Blog: Wednesday
Mequon, Wisc. -- It's the opening night of July's second live period and national basketball analyst Eric Bossi is in the Milwaukee area for the NY2LA Summer Jam. Follow along for all of the action and who is watching whom.
KC RUN GMC AND NEW YORK RENS ATTRACT HUGE CROWD
One of the best parts about a non shoe company event like the Summer Jam is that we get to see teams from different shoe companies matched up against each other. The current matchup between KC Run GMC of Under Armour's Association and the New York Rens of the Nike EYBL is a great one.
First, there's a ton of talent on the floor. We get a five-star big man matchup of KC's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and the Rens Kofi Cockburn. Run GMC also has top 50 combo guard Zach Harvey while the Rens also feature 2020 four-star wing Ethan Morton, 2020 four-star combo forward Lance Ware, 2020 four-star big man Kareem Reid and likely 2021 five-star to be wing Jonathan Kuminga. Unfortuanately, they are without five-star combo guard Jalen Lecque for tonight's game.
No surprise here, but the college coaching crowd is thick. Arizona, Kansas, Purdue and Northern Kentucky have head coaches on hand. Among the schools that I've spotted assistants from are Cleveland State, Florida State, Central Michigan, St. John's, Indiana, UCLA, Loyola (Chicago), Boise State, Creighton, Bradley, SIU-Edwardsville, Washington State, Iowa State, Creighton, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado State, Wright State, South Dakota State, Marquette, Nebraska, Xavier, UConn, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Cincinnati, Butler, Florida, Pittsburgh, Xavier, North Dakota, Georgetown and many, many more.
2021 MICHAEL FOSTER WILL TAKE HIS TIME BEFORE ANOTHER COMMITMENT
One of the very best rising sophomores in the country, 6-foot-8 forward Michael Foster raised eyebrows during the winter when the then freshman from Milwaukee (Wisc.) Washington offered up a verbal commitment to Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley.
The commitment didn't stick because Foster realized he need to take time to look into all of his options, but there were no hard feelings from Arizona State and he still holds the Sun Devils in high regard.
"I feel like I'm a great player and everybody says that I have a bright future," Foster told Rivals.com. "I liked the way they coach and develop their players so I thought that it would be good to go ahead and commit to Arizona State.
"After that, people told me that if I decommitted and took my time with things I would have many more options and that I have three years to look into everything. So I opened it back up but I still really like them."
Since opening things up, plenty of programs have been looking to get in touch. LSU and Texas A&M have offered, Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Marquette and many others have reached out while the Sun Devils remain an option.
For now, though, Foster is simply focusing on his game and reaching as much of his vast potential as he is capable of.
"I can score and I'm a big body who has a lot of skill and potential," said Foster. "I play hard, I run the floor and I can rebound.
"I also want to get into the low post more and do my thing down there. Later I want to work on my ball handling and try to develop those point forward skills."
POTENTIAL NO. 1 PLAYER IN 2021 KICKS THINGS OFF
I've got a chance to get things started off right as potential No. 1 in the class of 2021 Michael Foster takes the floor in his hometown for the Milwaukee Spartans against the Minnesota Comets.
A 6-foot-8 forward with athleticism, skill and range on his jump shot all the way out to the three point line, Foster is one of two locals -- along with smooth shooting Patrick Baldwin -- who has a chance to compete for the top spot when we introduce 2021 rankings.
Foster is expected to get some extra help this weekend as class of 2019 four-star wing Terry Armstrong (still traveling to Milwaukee) to play with him this weekend.
Coaches are just starting to roll in but I've already spotted head coaches from Denver, Milwaukee and Utah State along with assistants from Wisconsin, Xavier, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Illinois, Georgetown, Florida State, Northwestern, UMKC, North Dakota State, Wisconsin Green Bay, Cleveland State, Valpo, Lehigh, Bradley, Holy Cross, South Dakota State, Butler, Colorado State, Boise State and several more.