Mequon, Wisc . -- It's the opening night of July's second live period and national basketball analyst Eric Bossi is in the Milwaukee area for the NY2LA Summer Jam. Follow along for all of the action and who is watching whom.

No surprise here, but the college coaching crowd is thick. Arizona, Kansas, Purdue and Northern Kentucky have head coaches on hand. Among the schools that I've spotted assistants from are Cleveland State, Florida State, Central Michigan, St. John's, Indiana, UCLA, Loyola (Chicago), Boise State, Creighton, Bradley, SIU-Edwardsville, Washington State, Iowa State, Creighton, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado State, Wright State, South Dakota State, Marquette, Nebraska, Xavier, UConn, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Cincinnati, Butler, Florida, Pittsburgh, Xavier, North Dakota, Georgetown and many, many more.

One of the best parts about a non shoe company event like the Summer Jam is that we get to see teams from different shoe companies matched up against each other. The current matchup between KC Run GMC of Under Armour's Association and the New York Rens of the Nike EYBL is a great one.

One of the very best rising sophomores in the country, 6-foot-8 forward Michael Foster raised eyebrows during the winter when the then freshman from Milwaukee (Wisc.) Washington offered up a verbal commitment to Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley.

The commitment didn't stick because Foster realized he need to take time to look into all of his options, but there were no hard feelings from Arizona State and he still holds the Sun Devils in high regard.

"I feel like I'm a great player and everybody says that I have a bright future," Foster told Rivals.com. "I liked the way they coach and develop their players so I thought that it would be good to go ahead and commit to Arizona State.

"After that, people told me that if I decommitted and took my time with things I would have many more options and that I have three years to look into everything. So I opened it back up but I still really like them."

Since opening things up, plenty of programs have been looking to get in touch. LSU and Texas A&M have offered, Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Marquette and many others have reached out while the Sun Devils remain an option.

For now, though, Foster is simply focusing on his game and reaching as much of his vast potential as he is capable of.

"I can score and I'm a big body who has a lot of skill and potential," said Foster. "I play hard, I run the floor and I can rebound.

"I also want to get into the low post more and do my thing down there. Later I want to work on my ball handling and try to develop those point forward skills."