LADERA RANCH, CA. – Another full day of hoops is in session at the adidas Summer Championship on as the three stripes brand began bracket play on Friday. Follow along for all of the action and as Corey Evans is in southern California recapping the things throughout the day.

PLAN IN PLACE FOR GUERRIER

Quincy Guerrier is a heavily coveted prospect; there is no way around it. He has been heavily followed this week in California by some of the biggest names in the sport. Why? Well, beyond the fact that he is a physical specimen that can shoot to beyond the 3-point line, defend three positions and score in the low post, Guerrier is going to take an unconventional approach to college. “I am going to enroll mid-year after the fall semester for college,” he told Rivals.com. “Who is recruiting me right now is Syracuse, Oregon, NC State, Vanderbilt, Creighton, Illinois, Indiana and a bunch of other schools.” Guerrier already has a plan in place for the next step towards his college decision. “After the adidas Gauntlet I am going to narrow it down more. I had an unofficial visit to Syracuse last year but I haven’t taken anything recently,” he said. “After this week, I am going to cut down my list and set up my visits.” Throughout the week here in California, Dana Altman, Jim Boeheim, Dana Altman, Archie Miller and Greg McDermott are just a few of the head coaches that have been spotted closely watching Guerrier. Look for a few visits to be set by the time August rolls around as one program will enroll a ready-made frontcourt contributor this winter.

THUNDER VERSUS LIGHTNING

One of the more intriguing match-ups of the weekend pitted Oscar Tshiebwe against James Wiseman. Tshiebwe, an absolute monster within the blocks that has an evolving skillset with his back facing the basket, was tremendous in the early going. He showed the ability rim run, finish the high pick and roll off of the lob and defensively, is a dominant presence as a shot changer and rebounder. Wiseman, while it took some time to get going, was able to convert off of a handful of dump-offs and quick post-ups near the right block area. While he gave up over 25 pounds to the physically inclined Tshiebwe, it was nice to see Wiseman attempt to dig in within the low post region, present a target and attempt his patented hook shot over his right shoulder. Tshiebwe has the explosiveness; Wiseman has the fluidity. Both are tremendous interior prospects in the 2019 class that could pick practically any place in America to attend college. WVU and Kansas are the two to beat for Tshiebwe; for Wiseman, we all know the story as both John Calipari and Penny Hardaway remained a heavy presence at his games this week in southern California. Wherever they go, each will leave an immediate imprint on not just their league’s title race, but potentially the national championship picture.

STANFORD HAS ITS PLAYMAKER

There has been much talk about the resurgence of talent in Palo Alto thanks to the enrollments of Oscar Da Silva, Kezie Okpala, Daejon Davis and Cormac Ryan. While each deserve their own praise and, as a collective group, could take the Cardinal to great heights in the coming years, we cannot sweep under the rug how big of a commitment it was in Tyrell Terry pledging to the program last month. Terry has continued to wreak havoc as a half-court orchestrator this week as he is the definition of a facilitating agent that gets everyone on the floor into the right spots. He understands how to run an offense but his open floor passing skills might be even better and alongside such quality, rangy athletes at Stanford, Terry should thrive but also make everyone’s live so much easier. Da Silva, Okpala, Davis, Ryan and the rest of the crew are more than capable shot creators but whenever you have a tremendous playmaker alongside them in Terry, the efficiency numbers of Stanford’s offense could soar, enabling for the Cardinal to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.

