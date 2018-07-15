NEW YORK CITY -- The best talent that the Adidas circuit has to offer is in New York City this weekend. Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi was on hand and five-star big man Walker Kessler's potential dominance leads his Saturday takeaways. Who else stood out and who was watching?



WALKER KESSLER IS A BIG TIME TALENT

Without a doubt, the best prospect that I watched on Saturday was seven-footer Walker Kessler of the Game Elite 16U team. He has it all. Kessler is skilled, can shoot with deep range, plays hard, rebounds and has plenty of athleticism to go with everything else. The only problem I had watching him play was that he wasn't getting the ball enough. He's too advanced and too good on the 16U level to not get a touch each time down the floor. Kessler told me that Illinois, Memphis and St. John's have offered this week and that North Carolina is showing increased interest. Georgia, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Auburn, Stanford, Florida, Xavier and others have already offered. By the end of the summer, Kessler could push for the national top 10 in 2020. Among the schools I spotted in attendance watching him Saturday night were Memphis, Illinois, St. John's, Georgia, Auburn, Florida and Xavier.



ANTHONY WALKER HAS BIG UPSIDE

Last week, 6-foot-8 forward Anthony Walker debuted in the 2019 Rivals150 at No. 147. The next time we update it, he's making a strong case to rank somewhere in the top 100. Walker is a long and bouncy athlete who can really move from end of the floor to the other. He's capable of playing above the rim and is a good rebounder, but what myself and many college coaches like about him is his ability as a faceup player. Walker handles the ball pretty well, shoots with range to the three point line and looks very natural facing the basket on offense. He's still a little rough around the edges but is starting to get production that matches his potential. Rhode Island, Arizona State, Maryland, VCU, Illinois, East Carolina, Virginia Tech and UMass were all watching him on Saturday while Kansas' Bill Self, Virginia's Tony Bennett, Seton Hall's Kevin Willard and Nebraska's Tim Miles were among the head coaches watching him on Saturday.



JAYLIN WILLIAMS COMING ON STRONG, WILL CUT LIST SOON

Give it up for combo forward Jaylin Williams who has really turned things up this summer. On Saturday, he did a little bit of everything for Game Elite Gold while scoring 17 points. He's got superior body control and while he's still somewhat slender he has a great body to work on and he's adding to his game each time out. The real news here is that Williams is going to be cutting his list and looking to set up visits shortly after July. He hasn't yet announced any favorites but if I were a betting man I would say that Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgetown and Louisville are the programs in the best shape. Each of them watched Williams in a win over the Las Vegas Knicks.



DWON ODOM'S SPEED IS A WEAPON

Dwon Odom has something that few other players in the country can match, extreme speed. Playing for the Atlanta Celtics, Odom showed that he's as fast from end to end with the ball as anybody else in the country, regardless of class. That speed came in handy when he used it to race the length of the court in less than four seconds to draw a foul, make a free throw and avoid overtime in a one point win over Dream Vision. Not only is Odom fast, he's extremely athletic around the rim and he plays with lots of physical toughness. Georgia, TCU, Mississippi State, Auburn and Xavier are among his early offers and he's going to have more by the end of the month.



SEVERAL UNDERCLASSMEN STAND OUT