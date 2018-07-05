The top 10 in the 2020 class is set after the post-spring update and expansion to a Rivals125, but there are still several more updates to go before we make a final ranking of the class in April of 2020. With several players knocking on the door of the national top 10, here are three in a position to make a strong case over the next few years. CLASS OF 2020: Updating the top 10

MAKING THE CASE: Three who may make top 10 from 2019



JADEN SPRINGER

When it comes to pure scoring ability and explosive athletic ability, Jaden Springer can hang with any player in the country, regardless of class. The 6-foot-4 scorer from North Carolina plays the game in attack mode and never backs down from a challenge. Put it this way, he’s not out there to not shoot the ball and one way or another he’s going to get his buckets. That confidence allows him to score in any situation but it can also get him into a little bit of trouble at times where he simply tries to do too much. Also, he’s tended to rely a little bit too much on his athleticism which has led to some questionable shot selection at times. Springer will learn patience and shot selection as he gets more experienced, what is more important is that he’s fixing a previous worry, his jump shot. Playing with Bobby Maze Elite in Under Armour’s Association, Springer shot 38.2 percent from the three-point line and looked much more comfortable as a jump shooter. Should he continue along that path, he’s going to make a very strong case for the 2020 top 10. -- Eric Bossi



B.J. BOSTON

There are no shortage of reasons to buy stock in B.J. Boston eventually making the 2020 top 10. Measuring in at 6-foot-4.5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and time to grow another few inches, the rising junior wing has steadily improved each step of the way, while evolving into a blue blood recruit. Boston lacks strength but has every other tool and if there is one thing that I have learned, it is that whenever muscle mass is the primary hold-up, buy, buy, buy now! The strength will come and when it does, Boston’s game will immediately hit the highest level. Running with the AOT Running Rebels unit this spring, Boston has morphed into an efficient and well-rounded prospect that can play all three positions on the perimeter. He has posted per-game averages of 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds, and while he has made just 31 percent of his three-point attempts, it says here that those numbers will be raised as he matures and can lock in the mechanics on his jump shot. There have been a number of comparisons made between Boston and Los Angeles Lakers’ star Brandon Ingram. Each showed incremental improvements throughout their high school days and while both are hindered some by their lacking strength reserves, each are also uber-versatile wings that are underrated playmakers that can knock down shots, rebound, defend and boast immense upside. As time goes by, there is not a better prospect outside of the top-10 to buy into than the super talented Boston. -- Corey Evans



WALKER KESSLER

