Peach Jam: Five-star Jalen Lecque shines
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- The Friday morning matchup between the New York Rens and Expressions Elite was one of the most entertaining games of the whole Peach Jam event mostly because of 2019 point guard Jalen Lecque's craftiness in the lane and deep range from three. The Rens came out on top 86-76 after making a strong push late in the second half and everyone in the gym left with high praise for Lecque.
Lecque's quickness and seamless passes in transition were put on display in front a packed house of coaches including Dana Altman (Oregon), Kevin Keatts (NC State), Steve Pikiell (Rutgers), Jeff Capel (Pitt), Will Wade (LSU), Mike Krzyzewski (Duke) and assistant coaches from Kentucky, Kansas and more.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
As far as the recruiting process goes, Lecque is not rushing anything and is focused on finishing the AAU season strong. There's no shortage of interest from schools and the five-star broke down a few of the schools that have been in contact recently.
Kentucky: "Coach Cal was one of the first coaches to come through my school and he’s a good guy. That’s a big thing but they're saying the same thing as everyone other school right now so you never know."
Kansas: "I talk to coach Self now and then and one of the assistant coaches from time to time. I’m not familiar with which coach since I don’t really talk to coaches on a regular basis, my dad usually does since he's handling the recruiting part while I focus on the season."
NC State: "I see coach Keatts at a lot of games. I've only been to NC State for Midnight Madness but that’s pretty much it."
LSU: "Coach Wade is a good coach and the class they brought in this year is a big class and that's something for me to look at."
WHAT'S NEXT?
Lecque didn't take any visits in June and is looking forward to scheduling some visits in the fall after the summer season. He hasn't narrowed down a list and truly seems to be focused on improving his overall game before he announces any recruiting plans for the fall. Lecque has previously said that Oregon, LSU, NC State, Kentucky a few other have been making him a priority.
RIVALS' REACTION
The five-star point guard is one of the best players at Nike's Peach Jam. So much so that we had to go back Friday night to watch him again. There was no sign of fatigue, he continued to use his quickness to either set up his teammates or finish at the rim. Between him and teammate Kofi Cockburn, the NY Rens are a must-watch team for July. Any school that lands Lecque will be getting a tough, gritty point guard who can really get to the rim..