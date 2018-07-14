IN HIS OWN WORDS

As far as the recruiting process goes, Lecque is not rushing anything and is focused on finishing the AAU season strong. There's no shortage of interest from schools and the five-star broke down a few of the schools that have been in contact recently. Kentucky: "Coach Cal was one of the first coaches to come through my school and he’s a good guy. That’s a big thing but they're saying the same thing as everyone other school right now so you never know." Kansas: "I talk to coach Self now and then and one of the assistant coaches from time to time. I’m not familiar with which coach since I don’t really talk to coaches on a regular basis, my dad usually does since he's handling the recruiting part while I focus on the season." NC State: "I see coach Keatts at a lot of games. I've only been to NC State for Midnight Madness but that’s pretty much it." LSU: "Coach Wade is a good coach and the class they brought in this year is a big class and that's something for me to look at."

WHAT'S NEXT?

Lecque didn't take any visits in June and is looking forward to scheduling some visits in the fall after the summer season. He hasn't narrowed down a list and truly seems to be focused on improving his overall game before he announces any recruiting plans for the fall. Lecque has previously said that Oregon, LSU, NC State, Kentucky a few other have been making him a priority.

RIVALS' REACTION