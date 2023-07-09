ROCK HILL, S.C. – After Friday’s story highlighting which players college coaches were consistently buzzing about from the sidelines, we had an abundance of coaches wanting to give their opinions on players they’re recruiting and those who caught their eyes on Saturday. Of the countless names that circulated in the college/NBA coaches’ section we managed to zero in on the five that we heard repeatedly.

From low post fadeaway jumpers to countermoves from the free-throw line extended, coaches raved about Harwell’s NBA bag on the offensive end and his potential as a lockdown defender with his size (6-foot-6) and length. Two coaches said Harwell was top two for the highest ceilings in the class, and multiple coaches raved about how he’s seemingly elevated the mental aspect of his game, staying in attack mode more consistently. Harwell impacted the game in a variety of different ways on and off the stat sheet and proved to be a matchup problem throughout.

Even though they’ve seen him countless times, coaches are still wowed by Marshall’s size (6-foot-11, 340 pounds) and his abilities despite being such a load. Marshall is shockingly light on his feet for his frame and, as you could imagine, bullies his way into optimal positioning in the paint. His footwork in the paint is impressive and he’s got moves and counters for days. As one college coach put it, “When he’s down there, either it’s two points or it’s two free throws.” I cosign that and add one more: It’s a wide open three-pointer for a teammate. Marshall is adept at finding the open man when the defense collapses, but he’s at his best when he’s using his size to put opposing bigs in the cup and finish through and over them. On Saturday, he was giving late 1990s Shaquille O’Neal vibes with the manner in which he overpowered people in both games. Since his decommitment from Auburn in April, Marshall has drawn droves of coaches at all of his games including Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, NC State, Missouri and more.

Edgecombe has already made a substantial leap up 26 spots to No. 23 overall in the latest Rivals150 release, but it’s clear he’s gunning for more. Edgecombe has been the talk of the gym all week and after out-dueling Zoom Diallo on Friday, he posted 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 63-45 win over New World and star wing Khani Rooths. In the nightcap, he posted 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against Garner Road and star shooting guard Paul McNeil. Even more impressive is how he’s been able to slide over and run the point with Mikel Brown Jr. sidelined with an injury. Edgecombe has maintained that his recruitment remains wide open; great news for the five or six coaches who asked if they had a realistic shot were they to make the pitch at this point.

Hot topic of conversation was that the 2025 star has shown all week and all spring that he’s one of the top players in the country, regardless of class. At 6-foot-8, Peat is one of the most skilled prospects in the country with a special blend of brute strength and athleticism that overmatches most opponents throughout the course of the game. Coaches raved about his consistent energy on both ends of the floor, especially in the nightcap win over Midwest Basketball Club. Kansas, Baylor, USC, Arizona, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Michigan and Texas were just a handful of the mainstays at Peat’s games.

