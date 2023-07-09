“Yeah, a lot has changed now,” Edgecombe said. “No one knew who I was, and the only thing I can say is that I knew that if I worked hard good things would happen for me.”

ROCK HILL, S.C. – At this point V.J. Edgecombe can have a good laugh about it. To think that this time last year he was still a full month away from his first offer seems mind boggling to say the least.

That’s an understatement, over the last 11 months, Edgecombe went from unknown and underrated to No. 23 overall in the Rivals 150 and one of the most sought after guards in the 2024 class. His list of accomplishments in that timespan reads like a lifetime achievement speech: Player of the Year in the NIBC, the country’s toughest high school league, MVP of the adidas Eurocamp and NBPA Top 100 Camp all-star.

“Playing in the NIBC, it’s the toughest conference in the country against all the guys with all the offers and things like that so it really drives me,” Edgecombe said. “I play with a chip on my shoulder at all times. That keeps me going.”

On Saturday at the adidas 3SSB Championships, Edgecombe’s chip produced stellar numbers, posting 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 63-45 win over New World and star wing Khani Rooths. He was even better in the 70-55 nightcap win over Garner Road and star shooting guard Paul McNeil, posting 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. That kind of resume and production had everyone from Duke to Ole Miss to Florida to Miami to Alabama to Connecticut, among many others, crowding the sidelines of his games.

Edgecombe’s latest offer came from Duke last week, and while growing up in Bimini, one of the smallest islands in the Bahamas, didn’t lend itself to college hoops allegiances, Edgecombe is fully aware of the magnitude of certain blue blood offers.

“I used to see them at my games, but I never knew if they were checking me out like that,” Edgecombe said of Duke. “Then one day, an assistant texted me and the day after coach (Jon) Scheyer texted me then I got the offer. To get the Duke offer is amazing.”

That said, Edgecombe said his recruitment remains “wide open.”

“I’m in no hurry,” Edgecombe said. “I just don’t feel like I need to rush anything. I don’t have any visits set up or anything. Time will tell, and I’m staying in touch with the coaches so I’m learning a lot through those talks. It’s a great position to be in, but the way I am, it just makes me want to work harder.”



