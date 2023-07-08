ROCK HILL, S.C. – From comparing notes to jockeying for optimal sideline positioning to be seen, there was no shortage of chatter among college basketball coaches patrolling and parking on the sidelines at the adidas 3SSB Championships on Friday. Droves of names rang out as top prospects turned in memorable performances in hopes of earning and solidifying offers, but by and large there were five that we heard most consistently.

Likely the most popular name among the sea of coaches and for good reason; Peterson is must-see TV every time he touches the hardwood. His special blend of speed, quickness and athleticism makes him appear like a man amongst boys much like the top two prospects in the Rivals 150: Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer. Peterson’s first step was devastating, and he showed solid balance and poise as a playmaker and downhill scorer. Most consider the top two spots in the class to be spoken for, but Peterson, who checks in at No. 4 overall in the 2025 class, has been applying unrelenting pressure all week and, ultimately, all summer.

*****

Robinson has been on a tear all week at the adidas 3SSB Championships, and on Friday he showed off his clutch gene, driving the length of the floor and following his own missed runner to sink Team Rose. There amidst the pandemonium that ensued on the make were a sea of college coaches, including Oklahoma’s Porter Moser and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young, two of the eight schools represented in his latest list. Coaches raved about Robinson’s growth as an alpha on the court in every regard and his versatility and motor on both ends of the floor.

*****

The Iowa commit has been unconscious all week in South Carolina, thriving in his role as a stretch-four extraordinaire. His best game was a 24-point outing on Thursday, which included five 3-pointers off mostly pick-and-pop scenarios. Koch’s reputation as an efficient shooter at 6-foot-8 and his versatility as a potential facilitator in the middle of a zone was a hot topic of conversation on the sidelines on Friday, even without him having the best statistical game in a win over BABC. The general consensus was that he would thrive in Fran McCaffery’s system.

*****

The 6-foot-10 workhorse should the full scope of his potential in a matchup against Flory Bidunga on Friday that had coaches salivating. Ahmed is a supremely gifted athlete who is quick off his feet on put-back slams and contests shots with veteran-like patience. He also showed the ability to stretch the defense, knocking down shots from the perimeter. His motor was what stood out for most of the coaches, who were impressed with his desire on the glass and his IQ on both ends.

*****