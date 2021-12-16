7-foot-1 prospect Isaiah Miranda stands out in the crowd

Isaiah Miranda was a standout player at the National Prep Showcase. The 7-foot-1, 2023 prospect finished with 28 points on 13-for-19 shooting from the field in Springfield (Mass.) Commonwealth Academy’s win. “I am really diverse,” Miranda told Rivals.com. “I try to be that guy at the front of my team who is always talking with my teammates, so they know what’s going on. I have been working on becoming more comfortable on the court at all positions and becoming more of a leader, trying to play hard every second of the game.” Miranda, ranked No. 42 overall in the 2023 Rivals150 update, has had many schools initiate contact with him over the past six to eight months. “I have been hearing the most from UConn,” Miranda said. “Schools like Memphis, Kansas - they have not offered yet. I have taken visits to UCLA, USC, Providence College, UConn and St John’s.” ***** MORE RECRUITING UPDATES: Christian Reeves | Gregory Jackson | Judah Mintz ***** 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****



IN HIS OWN WORDS

UConn: “They are getting Donovan Clingan; he is another (7-foot prospect). They say it will be really cool for me to play with him. They feel like us together could bring diverse energy to the program and maybe win a championship.” St. John’s: “I really like the energy; everyone was really positive over there. The student section was great. They seem like they’re really into developing guys and win every game.” Providence: “Being from Rhode Island, and that area, I am always hearing about Providence. So going there, being recruited by them has been really inspirational.” UCLA: “Being in L.A. for the first time, it is kind of like being in a video game. Everything just happens so fast. I know their coaches coach their guys really hard, and they have a high standard for their players. They try and get their bigs involved in the game.” USC: “They try and develop their bigs all over the floor. They did a very good job with Evan Mobley, and Isaiah Mobley is there now. They are really diverse-type bigs, they can shoot and move. They allow their bigs to play with that type of diversity; that’s really good to me.” More on his recruitment: “I have been hearing from Kentucky and Oregon a good bit. Neither of them have offered. I am focused on getting better, so development is big for me. And whichever school can display my diversity to its fullest extent will be big for me.”

RIVALS' REACTION