Hey CE its getting down to crunch time for Pitt. How are we looking when it comes down to Timberlake, Big Cliff, RJ and Hugley? — Tony Tennyson (@tony_tennyson) October 6, 2019

How do you like IU's chances to land Dawson Garcia? — Robert Jenkins (@MrRobertJenkins) October 6, 2019

Indiana is a serious suitor for Dawson Garcia. The recent information I have is that Marquette and the Hoosiers are the two programs that might be slightly ahead. Garcia also made for a surprise decision that he will commit and sign this fall, rather than waiting things out until the spring. Memphis has picked up some traction with him, Minnesota is doing its all to keep him home, Arizona just enrolled his former travel teammate and one should never count out Kansas or UNC. However, Indiana is in a good spot and securing the talented forward’s commitment is within the Hoosiers' grasp.

Who is the top guy that Iowa state has the best chance to land in 2020 out of their offers? — CyCloneFanaticFan (@jrobs2003_josh) October 6, 2019

The Cyclones just hosted three-star senior Dudley Blackwell for an official visit, so I will take the easy way out and select the Florida native. The small forward is a gifted playmaker that brings toughness and athleticism to the perimeter. His recruitment has been a rather fluid one and selecting a clear leader for him has not been easy, but the Cyclones are in a prime spot. Xavier Foster is another who has taken all of his official visits and is not far off from deciding. Providence and Virginia Tech are also involved, but this looks to be more of a battle between ISU and its in-state rival, Iowa.

Let's say I'm a Carolina fan and let's also say I don't want to end up like that one and done school down the road. Who would fit in as a multi year contributor? — unghoul buzz (@mailtweeter) October 6, 2019

If we are talking about the 2020 class, RJ Davis and Puff Johnson are two seniors that I would be all about. Davis is a prolific scorer that averaged over 20 points on the EYBL circuit this summer. He began the travel season outside of the Rivals150 and is now regarded as a top 65 prospect in the 2020 class.

Why might he not be a one-and-done? He has to show that ability to both create for himself and also for others more consistently, plus he doesn’t have great size in the backcourt, compared to someone in the mold of Caleb Love. Johnson, the younger brother of former UNC standout Cameron Johnson, has continued to make the proper strides in recent years. Ahead of where his older brother was at the same stage, Johnson has to get stronger, quicker and more athletic, but 6-foot-7 shot-makers that can think the game, bring energy to the floor and defend,remain of great value. He will visit UNC on Nov. 2 and a decision will be made shortly thereafter. Arizona and Pitt are also involved.

#BBN wants to know who the list of visitors will be for Big Blue Madness since it conflicts with USA Basketball- Cunningham (confirmed), Banchero? — The Zach Davis Show (@ZachDavisShow) October 6, 2019

I would not expect a heavy list of visitors next weekend for Big Blue Madness. This is the first time that USA Basketball will run its fall mini-camp on the second weekend of October, so it will directly coincide with BBM. John Calipari has been consistent about focusing on a select group for Kentucky's annual event. This year, that group will include Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero. Cunningham will take his official visit to UK, so expect Calipari to focus the majority of his attention on the top-ranked senior guard. Along with those two five-stars, JJ Traynor and Brandon Miller will also be on hand. A few other names should also emerge as visitors to UK this weekend.

Cam Thomas - UConn chances? Are we out on Kadary? Who’s our best chance for locking up a big? — Patrick McCandless (@pjamess8) October 7, 2019

I am not sure who UConn might snag in the backcourt. They are out on Niels Lane, LSU has received most of the talk lately with Cam Thomas and momentum is building for Syracuse in its pursuit of Kadary Richmond. I feel better about things in the frontcourt, though. Cliff Omoruyi will remain a top priority through the winter and the Huskies are expected to host four-star center Javonte Brown at the end of the month. He will likely reclassify into the 2020 class and has already visited Kansas and Texas A&M. However, keep an eye on Dylan Cardwell, who will visit the Storrs campus on Oct.17. The Huskies' chances with the ever-improving post based out of Georgia continue to improve.

How does the Brakefield commitment affect Lousiville and Auburn's recruiting now? — Gene Loblaw (@GeneLoblaw) October 6, 2019

@Rivals Who’s the best pure scorer regardless of class? — Nico Casares (@nico_casares) October 6, 2019