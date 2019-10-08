Five-star senior Isaiah Todd is down to a pair of programs and has his decision date set. Is there a 2021 player that was underrated in the last rankings update and where does Eric Bossi predict a Rivals150 big man lands? All covered in today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play.

On Monday, five-star senior forward Isaiah Todd announced that he is down to a final two of Kansas and Michigan.

Ranked No. 10 nationally in the class of 2020, the 6-foot-10 product of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God has been on both campuses and has set a decision date for Oct. 17.

So, who should be considered the favorite? The answer is murky. I’ve heard equally good arguments from people behind the scenes as to why Todd could land in either Ann Arbor or Lawrence. The good thing is that I’ll be seeing Todd this weekend at USA Basketball and will be able to get his thoughts on the visits.

I’m not saying Todd will give a clear indicator of where he’s leaning, but when you get that many kids (and their parents and coaches) in the decision-making mode under one roof, people talk and information can be mined.

Also, important to consider is that when it comes to players who have been rumored to be considering the overseas route, Todd’s name comes up quite often. I’d really like to give him the chance to address those rumors, discuss his visits and then formulate my opinion from there.