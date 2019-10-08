Three-Point Play: Isaiah Todd, Hunter Sallis, Davion Bradford
Five-star senior Isaiah Todd is down to a pair of programs and has his decision date set. Is there a 2021 player that was underrated in the last rankings update and where does Eric Bossi predict a Rivals150 big man lands? All covered in today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play.
1. FIVE-STAR TODD DOWN TO A PAIR
On Monday, five-star senior forward Isaiah Todd announced that he is down to a final two of Kansas and Michigan.
Ranked No. 10 nationally in the class of 2020, the 6-foot-10 product of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God has been on both campuses and has set a decision date for Oct. 17.
So, who should be considered the favorite? The answer is murky. I’ve heard equally good arguments from people behind the scenes as to why Todd could land in either Ann Arbor or Lawrence. The good thing is that I’ll be seeing Todd this weekend at USA Basketball and will be able to get his thoughts on the visits.
I’m not saying Todd will give a clear indicator of where he’s leaning, but when you get that many kids (and their parents and coaches) in the decision-making mode under one roof, people talk and information can be mined.
Also, important to consider is that when it comes to players who have been rumored to be considering the overseas route, Todd’s name comes up quite often. I’d really like to give him the chance to address those rumors, discuss his visits and then formulate my opinion from there.
2. DID WE UNDERRATE HUNTER SALLIS?
Speaking of USA Basketball, I was glad to hear that 2021 point guard Hunter Sallis was invited. Because, as I continually review our rankings, I can’t help but think that the product of Omaha is one that we may have underrated a bit.
Don’t get me wrong, he’s ranked in the top 50. We think really highly of him. However, after going back and reviewing more, I’m starting to think that he could ultimately be a top five point guard in the class. He’s pushing 6-foot-5, he can shoot, he has vision and he’s much more athletic than I realized. Yes, he’s thin, but he takes contact well and has a very polished all-around game that grows on you as you see it more.
Programs like Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Creighton, Drake, Iowa, Kansas State, Mississippi, Missouri and Nebraska have all offered scholarships. However, I’ve got a feeling it’s only a matter of time before every program in the country wants a piece of him and if I had to predict a breakout player for this weekend in Colorado Springs, my vote would go to Sallis.
3. A FUTURECAST FOR DAVION BRADFORD
This Friday at 6 p.m. ET, Rivals150 big man Davion Bradford is set to make his decision.
A seven-footer from Mehlville (Mo.) High in the St. Louis area who played for MoKan Elite during the summer, Bradford is a space-eating big man with strength and good hands. He has taken official visits to Kansas State and Missouri and was at Kansas over the weekend for the Late Night in the Phog festivities.
With a decision looming, I’ve gone ahead and made my Futurecast for Bruce Weber and the Wildcats. The addition of Bradford would give them a class consisting of four Rivals150 prospects, something we’ve not yet seen in the Weber era.