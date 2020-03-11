Who does Duke land for 2021? — Duke Basketball Recruiting (@RecruitingDuke) March 8, 2020

Duke already sits with the commitment of top-10 wing AJ Griffin and it would come as a major upset if the Blue Devils didn’t finish with another top-two class in 2021.

How that plays out remains up for debate but the likeliest to join Griffin next is Patrick Baldwin. Others including Michigan State, Milwaukee, a program that his father oversees, Northwestern, a place that both of his parents attended, and North Carolina are also in the mix but Duke is the team to beat. Could fellow Midwesterner Max Christie join him? The Blue Devils have laid the proper foundation with the five-star guard but so, too, has Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue and Villanova. If Baldwin and Christie were to attend college together, though, in which they share a similar list of schools, it would be at Duke. Kennedy Chandler has been a heavily talked about Duke commit this winter, but I have begun to sour on the idea. Not that the Blue Devils won’t have a say in the end, but rather Jeremy Roach is not a definite one-and-done guy and the competition for him is fierce with Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan and Tennessee sitting within their way. Trevor Keels is a possibility and his strong connection with the aforementioned Roach will help. Charles Bediako holds a Duke offer and could potentially reclassify into the 2020 class after the summer, though Michigan State is in a good spot. Jon Kuminga could favor the Blue Devils if he stays in the 2021 class but him ultimately landing in Durham is far from likely. Lastly, Paolo Banchero has already visited Duke and remains a fan of the program, though his recruitment has some playing out to do with Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and Washington, amongst others, also remaining in contention.

The transfer market is starting to open up. Do you expect UK to reach out to anyone in particular?

We will see how things play out in the coming weeks, but I do expect for Kentucky to be active again this spring. The Wildcats will no longer surprise anyone if they were to broach the transfer waters this offseason. Two years ago, John Calipari landed Stanford grad-transfer Reid Travis and last year, it was Bucknell’s Nate Sestina.

Neither played to preseason expectations, but they did fill a role as energy givers that brought loads of experience to a rather young roster. UK has struggled in winning some of the more pressure packed recruiting battles for centers over the past two years and with Nick Richards set to enter the NBA Draft in June, and no one waiting in the wings to fill such a hole, unless they land and then reclassify Moussa Cisse, the Wildcats will try to land a transfer big man.



Early leaders for Adama Sanogo?

Most of the talk surrounding Adama Sanogo has centered around Seton Hall and UConn thanks to just how much time and energy each staff has invested into recruiting him. However, there is still more that must play out before Sanogo comes to committing. The top-50 junior has seen his stock take off in recent months and for good reason. No longer is he just a blue-collared post but rather someone that has thrown some skill into his game. Maryland just offered over the weekend, while Pitt, Nebraska and Xavier are three others to monitor. Oklahoma State has also jumped into the mix and with there being a fair chance that he reclassifies and enrolls in the 2020 class this summer, expect for the field for Sanogo to expand before it condenses.

The Friars are on fire, can this late season run help them land a point guard & big man this spring? Any ideas who they are targeting on the trail or through transfer? They have 2 in the fold but need more in this 2020 class. Who should PC fans keep an eye on?

Success never hurts so its recent string of wins should only enhance all that Ed Cooley and his staff will have to pitch to those they are recruiting. In the fall, they hosted three-star guard Noah Farrakhan for a visit and while his recruitment has been silent this winter, he did just visit Penn State last week. Farrakhan could be an option, but the route they could take is via the grad-transfer realm which they did just last year with Luwane Pipkins. It should not be forgotten, though, that St. Joe’s transfer Jared Bynum is sitting out and will be a major contributor next season In the frontcourt, the Friars could revisit things with Josh Gray, a three-star center they have recruited for over a year now, and, just like with its guard outlook, might take a stab with the transfer world. Whispers continue to circulate around PC sitting as a legitimate landing spot for both Makhel and Makhi Mitchell, but sit-out transfer Noah Horchler, who is already on campus, should also fill the void that will be left by Kalif Young and Emmitt Holt after the season.

